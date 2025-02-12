As lovers and couples get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day, one cannot help but associate chocolate with the day. Indian chefs share their favourite recipes with chocolates to get you started

Indian chefs say you can not only add chocolate to a martini but also other dishes like a fondue or even a cold brew. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

As always, the season of love is here and people are getting ready to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. While many will be looking to indulge n lavish treats and even getaways, others will look to spend time at home with their partners or loved ones too.

Over the decades, if there is one aspect of the festival that has been embraced wholeheartedly, it is the celebration of chocolate. While chocolate is usually used in desserts, Indian chefs say there are many other dishes that can be made. They say you can not only add chocolate to a martini but also other dishes like a fondue or even a cold brew.

Here are some easy chocolate dish recipes to get you started this weekend:

Spicy Chocolate Martini

Spice up this Valentine's Day by making a delicious cocktail, says Ajay Dwivedi, F&B Manager at ITC Grand Goa. Dwivedi says you can easily make a Spicy Chocolate Martini for you and your partner or simply celebrate with your loved ones while sipping on it during your meal.

Ingredients:

Vodka 60 ml

Chocolate liqueur (such as Godiva) 30 ml

Creme de cacao 30 ml

Heavy cream 15 ml

Chili powder 1/2 tsp

Ice

Chocolate shavings or cocoa powder (for garnish)

Optional: chocolate syrup for rimming the glass

Method:

1. Prepare the glass: Optional: Rim a martini glass with chocolate syrup and set aside.

2. Mix the cocktail: - In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, chocolate liqueur, creme de cacao, heavy cream, and chili powder. Add ice to the shaker.

3. Shake and strain: Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into the prepared martini glass.

4. Garnish: Sprinkle with chocolate shavings or a light dusting of cocoa powder.

Chocolate fondue

If there is one classic dish that people can make on Valentine's Day, it is Chocolate Fondue, according to excutive chef Arun Kala at Radisson Blu Plaza in Karjat. He says, "Strawberry and dark chocolate are a classic combination of an aphrodisiac. So spice up this Valentine's Day with the chocolate fondue."

Ingredients:

50% dark chocolate 1 cup

Cooking cream 1 cup each

Strawberries as per requirement

Honeydew melon, cubes as per requirement

Physalis as per requirement

Cheeses as per requirement

Method:

1. Take equal quantities of the dark chocolate and cooking cream and gently microwave for one minute and mixing in between until mixture turns glossy. Don't overheat.

2. Now keep this sauce on a fondue pot with a candle beneath.

3. Dip the fruits like strawberries, honeydew melon and physalis in sauce with a bamboo stick and enjoy the treat.

Chilli Mango Dark Chocolate

Shubhankar Chitrakar from the Bakery of Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa in Goa says you can indulge in some delicious goodness with your partner by making a Chilli Mango Dark Chocolate, which is a spicy dried mango infused into intense dark chocolate. Chitrakar even shares a tip saying, "For a sweeter version, drizzle with a little honey before setting. For extra crunch, add chopped almonds or toasted coconut flakes. If you wish for a smoky flavor? Use smoked paprika instead of cayenne."



Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (70% cacao or higher) 200 gm

Dried mango (chopped into small pieces) 1/2 cup

Chilli powder (adjust to taste) 1/2 tsp

Cayenne pepper (optional, for extra heat) 1/4 tsp

Sea salt (flaky preferred) 1/2 tsp

Cinnamon (optional, adds warmth) 1/4 tsp

Coconut oil (for a smoother melt) 1/2 tsp



Method:

1. Chop the dried mango into small pieces. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Melt the dark chocolate using the double burnerPlace a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water, ensuring the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water or use a microwave, heating in 20 seconds intervals, stirring in between, until it melts fully.

3. Stir in the coconut oil for a smooth texture.

4. Mix in the chili powder, cayenne (if using), and cinnamon. Stir well. Add the chopped dried mango to the melted chocolate and mix gently.

5. Shape the chocolate as you desire : Spoon small dollops onto the prepared baking sheet or spread the mixture evenly into a thin layer to make a bark.

6. Sprinkle sea salt on top. Let it cool at room temperature for 10 minutes, then transfer to the fridge for about 30 minutes or until fully set.



Black Garlic & Sea Salt Chocolate

At Continental Kitchen in Vivanta, Goa Panaji, Chef Vinamr Manocha says you can make the Black Garlic & Sea Salt Chocolate, which has has sweet umami notes of black garlic with a touch of sea salt. He explains, "This Black Garlic & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate combines the deep, umami richness of black garlic with the bittersweet intensity of dark chocolate and a touch of sea salt. The result is a gourmet chocolate experience that's both unique and indulgent. Complex & Umami: The black garlic brings a deep, molasses-like richness. The sea salt enhances the bittersweet notes of the chocolate. Pair with a glass of red wine, aged cheese, or espresso for an elevated tasting experience."



Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (70% cacao or higher) 200 gm

Black garlic (mashed into a smooth paste) 2 cloves

Sea salt flakes (or to taste) 1/2 tsp

Vanilla extract (optional, enhances depth) 1/2 tsp

Coconut oil (for smoother melting) 1/2 tsp

Cinnamon or smoked paprika (optional, adds warmth) 1/4 tsp

Chopped nuts or cacao nibs (optional, for crunch) 1 tbsp



Method:

1. Mash the black garlic cloves into a smooth paste using a fork or small food processor. If it's too sticky, add a few drops of warm water to help smooth it out.

2. Melt the dark chocolate. Place a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted. Stir in the coconut oil for a silkier texture.

3. Add the mashed black garlic into the melted chocolate and stir thoroughly until fully blended. Mix in the vanilla extract and optional spices if using.

4. Shape the chocolate as you desire. Sprinkle the sea salt flakes and optional chopped nuts or cacao nibs on top. Allow to cool at room temperature for 10 minutes, then transfer to the fridge for 30 minutes until fully set.



Salted Caramel Cold Brew

While indulging is chocolate is always a good option, chef Anurag Bainola, who is the executive chef of La Estoria, Candolim IHCL SeleQtions in Goa, says you can make a delicious Salted Caramel Cold Brew. He explains, "It is a smooth coffee with a perfect balance of sweet and salty. It is the perfect balance of smooth coffee, rich caramel, and a hint of sea salt. It’s creamy, refreshing, and easy to make. If you want it a little sweeter, add extra caramel or a little maple syrup. If you wish your drink a bit stronger, use coffee ice cubes to prevent dilution. If lactose intolerant swap heavy cream for coconut cream or oat milk. And if you desire it with extra frothy, blend with milk for a creamy texture."



Ingredients:

Cold Brew Coffee:

Cup coarse ground coffee

Cold water 4 cups

Ice cubes (for serving)

Salted Caramel Syrup:

Brown sugar (or coconut sugar) 1/4 cup

Water 2 tbsp

Heavy cream (or coconut cream for dairy-free) 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract 1/2 tsp

Sea salt (flaky salt for best flavour) 1/4 tsp

Optional toppings:

Milk or cream (dairy or non-dairy) 1/4 cup

Whipped cream (optional, for extra indulgence)

Extra caramel drizzle



Method:

1. Make the cold brew (12-24 hours ahead): Add coarse ground coffee and cold water to a jar or pitcher. Stir, cover, and let steep in the fridge for 12-24 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve or coffee filter into a clean container.

2. Make the salted caramel syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine brown sugar and water. Stir until dissolved. Simmer for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in cream, vanilla, and sea salt. Set aside to cool.

3. Assemble the drink: Fill a glass with ice cubes. Pour in cold brew coffee (about 3/4 full). Add 2-3 tbsp salted caramel syrup (adjust to taste). Stir in milk or cream (if using).

4. Add the finishing touch: Drizzle extra caramel on top. Top with whipped cream for a coffee-shop feel.