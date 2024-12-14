Hours before NH7 Weekender was supposed to start today, the festival organisers have announced that it has been cancelled. Unfortunately, a lot of people may already be on the way and if you're sad about the situation, indulge in some food in the city this weekend

Popular Indian music festival NH7 Weekender has been cancelled in Pune, hours before it was supposed to take place at Teerth Fields. Unfortunately, a lot of people may have already been on their way to Pune from Mumbai and other locations after the announcement was made.



While people were all ready to watch Jorja Smith, King, Amit Trivedi and Usha Uthup live, it will now not be possible. Now that you are in the city, you have plenty of time to explore it. However, if you need a guide, the only good thing now that can make people happy is food.

Here is a quick food guide for all that you can explore there:

Indian delights

Khandani Rajdhani, the iconic Thali restaurant, is back with its much-anticipated Swad Kesariya Festival, starting from December 1 across all outlets not only in Mumbai but also in Pune. At the heart of this festival is the Surti Undhiyu, a wholesome and flavorful winter delicacy made with fresh, seasonal vegetables like surti papdi, purple yam, raw bananas, and baby potatoes, slow-cooked with a medley of aromatic spices. Best enjoyed with Masala Puri, this quintessential winter specialty perfectly captures the warmth and spirit of the season. Begin with starters like Tuver Bharmi Kachori, Sarson Ring Dhokla, and Bathua Ka Muthiya, followed by sumptuous mains such as Shahi Angoor ki Sabzi, Haldi Nu Shaak, Gajar Hara Matar Sabzi, and Sarson ka Saag Paneer, paired with breads like Moringa Paratha, Methi Thepla, and Beetroot Puri. Staples like Lilva Surti Dal and Hari Pyaz ki Kadhi, along with rice dishes like Carrot Mint Pulao and Papdi Lilva Baat, round off the savory feast.

Where: Khandani Rajdhani, Viman Nagar

When: Ongoing

Time: 12 noon - 3:30 pm, 7 pm - 11 pm

Sunday fever

If you are staying over in the city till tomorrow, then enjoy a relaxing Sunday brunch at Independence Brewing Company. The menu includes their most popular beers but with their Seasonal Beer El Fandi there, it is always a new flavour to try out. Diners and music fans can enjoy a spread of delectable dishes and refreshing craft beers this weekend and unwind.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Kalyani Nagar

Time: 12 noon - 12:30 am

Chocolate heaven

Ahead of Christmas, Éntisi chocolatier has a specially curated menu that includes Sea Salt Caramel Fudge, Christmas Chocolate Bark, Gingerbread Chocolate Praline Christmas Tree, Dark Chocolate Christmas Cake, Hot Chocolate Trio, Noél Truffles and more.

Price

Christmas Cake: Rs 1,000

Sea salt Caramel Fudge: Rs 900

Hot Chocolate x 3: Rs 750

Noél Truffles: Rs 750

Limited Edition Chocolate Bonbons

Box of 4 - Rs 450

Box of 12 - Rs 1,150

Box of 25 - Rs 2,250

Christmas Gift Hamper: Rs 3395

Sea salt Caramel Fudge

Noél Truffle

Extra Dark Macarons

Box of 4 bonbons

Address: Entisi Chocolate Experience Centre, Koregaon Park

Time: 10:30 am - 10 pm