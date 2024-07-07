With 10 freshly flipped burgers inspired from carnivals paired with 6 limited-edition craft beers, it promises to be a lot of fun at all its outlets in the city at Colaba, Bandra and Andheri

The annual festival will commence from July 8 and will be on until August 10. Photo Courtesy: Woodside Inn

Mumbai gastropub Woodside Inn is back with the 17th edition of its Beer & Burger festival but this time with a carnival theme, calling it CARNIWORLD. It is a theme inspired by the greatest carnivals and celebrations worldwide.

The annual festival will commence from July 8 and will be on until August 10. With 10 freshly flipped burgers inspired from carnivals paired with 6 limited-edition craft beers, it promises to be a lot of fun at all its outlets in the city at Colaba, Bandra and Andheri.

Over the past sixteen editions, Woodside Inn has created burgers based on themes like Zodiac Signs, Music and more, collaborated with personalities like Baba Sehgal and celebrity chef Saransh Goila to name a few.

Now, in its seventeenth edition, the festival is putting forth some interesting collaborations and flavours. Bira 91 will be pouring an exclusive stout called Goan Gypsy. Inspired by the legendary Indo-Portuguese layered dessert, Bebinca, the stout will have flavours of coconut and nutmeg.

In the 17th edition of the Beer and Burger festival, director and co-owner, Pankil Shah quotes, “I still can't believe that, in its 17th year, Woodside Inn's Beer & Burger festival is almost an adult. From a humble 15-day beer and burger menu, it has evolved into one of Mumbai's most celebrated months of the year. This year, we celebrate in true style by taking inspiration from the world's biggest carnivals - everything from the Rio Carnival to Mardi Gras to our own Goan Carnival”. Experience flavours from carnivals around the world that are styled reminiscent of vibrant culture. The festival brings in a complete experience of fun events like the shopping carnival, Goan band performance, queer camp and many more.

Craft beer enthusiasts can celebrate with six exclusive craft beers, brewed by the folks at BIRA 91, Goan Gypsy is inspired by a legendary Indo-Portuguese dessert, Bebinca. This is an easy-drinking stout brewed with roasted chocolate malts and hints of nutmeg and coconut. There’s also another exciting collaboration - Xtra Hoppy with Windmills, Bangalore, An eX-traordinary pale ale inspired by the best IPAs from Australia.

Brewed with fine Maris Otter malt and sprinkling of caramel malts, this beer uses generous amounts of classic Australian hops like Vic Secret bursting with vibrant notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and hints of stone fruit.



People can also experience Woodside Inn’s in-house craft beers starting with Rio Redeemer, a lemonade Lager inspired by Brazil's carnival, Masquerade: This Sangiovese

Oenometer masterfully combines craft beer and fine wine, Blanc Out, A delightful hybrid of French wheat ale and American hazy IPA and Paradiso Tropicale: A tart ale bursting with orange and pineapple flavours. The CarniWorld will have two

special events during the festival, a Vindaloo band & Wednesday Live Zipped at Woodside Inn, Andheri on July 24.

There are 10 decadent burgers, each inspired by different carnival celebrations across the world namely the Rio Riot burger inspired by Brazil's Carnival, Po’ King burger inspired by Mardi Gras– USA, Balkan Blast burger inspired by, Rijeka Carnival - Croatia, Aloo Pi-erty Burger inspired by Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, Masqued Don Burger inspired by the Venice Carnival - Italy, Notting Crazy Burger inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival - England, Eggs-tra Easy Burger inspired by Sydney Carnival - Australia, Sambal Smash Burger inspired by carnival Solo Batik - Indonesia and Nigerian Yamboree Burger inspired by Calabar Carnival - Nigeria.

The Goan Carni-More burger, in collaboration with Chef Ralph Prazeres from Praca Prazeres, Goa is a succulent Grilled Pork Shoulder and Pork Belly Patty, topped with roasted tomatoes, Goan rosary sausages, and a rich Pasteis de Nata aioli, all nestled in a soft milk bun. Chef Ralph Prazeres says, “When I was asked to create a special burger for the Woodside Inn Beer & Burger Festival, I knew it had to be something that would transport people to Goa the minute they sunk their teeth into it. That’s why the Goan Carni-More burger features a succulent pork patty as well as piquant Goan rosary sausages, and my personal touch of a pastéis de nata aioli.

Where: Woodside Inn, Colaba, Bandra and Andheri

What: Woodside Inn’s - 17th Beer & Burger Festival (Carnival Edition)

When: July 8 to August 10

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 am

Contact Number: +91 7718900099 (Colaba), +91 8451957787 (Bandra) and +91 8898192961 (Andheri)