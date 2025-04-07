World Health Day 2025: How these food trends from 2024 showcase Indians are making healthier choices

With health and well-being at the centre of food decisions, consumers have become more discerning, choosing ingredients that nourish, sustain, and align with their values

Every year, World Health Day is observed on April 7 around the world. While maintaining health is important, a consumer's awareness around food, health, and hygiene has also evolved over the past year.

Earlier, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 had predicted a significant shift in consumer choices, with a growing focus on clean eating, ethical sourcing, and mindful consumption. Looking back, these predictions have not only come true but have also shaped the way India eats today.

With health and well-being at the centre of food decisions, consumers have become more discerning, choosing ingredients that nourish, sustain, and align with their values. The modern Indian family is now more personalized in its food habits than ever before, reflecting a strong commitment to health-conscious and sustainable choices.

Here are four trends that showcase the consumer's choice over the past year:

1. Cutting back on ultra-processed foods (94.2 per cent) – A shift that stuck

A year ago, 94.2 per cent of experts had predicted that consumers would actively reduce their intake of ultra-processed foods, recognising their health risks. Today, that shift is evident in the way Indian households are choosing fresher, minimally processed alternatives. From home-cooked meals to clean-label products, the focus on whole foods over convenience-driven, processed options has been a defining trend.

2. Supporting local farmers and producers (90.4 per cent) – A conscious choice that is growing stronger

The emphasis on local, sustainable, and ethically sourced food was another key forecast in 2024, with 90.4 per cent of experts predicting that Indian consumers would move towards supporting local farmers and producers. Over the past year, this movement has only strengthened, with more consumers making conscious efforts to buy fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients. Farmers' markets, farm-to-table initiatives, and hyperlocal sourcing have gained prominence, reflecting this growing commitment to sustainability and community-driven food systems.

3. The rise of clean and safe food choices (78.8 per cent) – A hygiene-driven evolution

As projected by 78.8 per cent of experts, food safety and hygiene have taken centre stage in consumer decisions. Shoppers have become more vigilant about ingredient sourcing, contamination risks, and the quality of packaged foods. The past year has seen a notable increase in demand for clean-label products, with brands responding by offering more transparency about their sourcing, ingredients, and safety measures.

4. The climatarian movement gains momentum (75 per cent) – eating for the planet

With sustainability influencing food habits, 75 per cent of experts had forecasted that consumers would adopt a climatarian approach—focusing on foods with a lower carbon footprint. This prediction has played out strongly, with more plant-based eating, reduced food waste, and an emphasis on seasonal, local produce shaping meal choices. From alternative protein sources to sustainable packaging, the food industry has evolved to cater to this eco-conscious shift.

Traditional wisdom meets modern convenience

Beyond these major shifts in food habits, the past year has also seen a resurgence of traditional dietary wisdom. As predicted, consumers have rediscovered local and ancestral food practices, blending them with modern convenience. From gut-friendly fermented foods to Ayurveda-inspired diets, the shift towards holistic well-being is now more than just a niche trend—it’s a lifestyle.

Expert take: The future of food and well-being

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of a Perfect Bite Consulting and editor of the annual report, says, "As we look back at the predictions from the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, it is evident that these shifts in food habits were not just passing trends but conscious lifestyle choices that are here to stay. Consumers today are more mindful of what they eat, where it comes from, and how it impacts their health and the planet. From reducing ultra-processed food to supporting local sourcing and embracing sustainable diets, the food landscape is evolving towards a healthier and more responsible future."