World Paella Day 2023: How Mumbai restaurants are innovating with the Spanish dish

As the world celebrates the delicious Spanish dish of paella, Indian chefs find similarities closer home in Mumbai and Goa, and say one can innovate with it with familiar ingredients and flavours

At the newly-opened Thea in Bandra, chef Juliano Rodrigues makes the paella with black rice for its creamy texture. Photo Courtesy: Thea

When it comes to food, Mumbai is right in the middle of it all not only being a melting pot of cultures but also different cuisines. There are not only new restaurants opening every other day but there are also new dishes and drinks being experimented with all the time. It is also because chefs and mixologists like to challenge themselves here because they cater to a divers diner's palate that is evolving every few months, and almost every chef this writer has spoken to says people in Mumbai are always on the lookout for something new to relish not only in Indian cuisines but every other kind.