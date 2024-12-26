Across the country, various holiday pop-up markets and other shopping opportunities showcase unique items, ideal for gifting loved ones, and Philadelphia and New Orleans is only the beginning

Christmas ushers in the most wonderful time of the year in the US, kicking off a season of holiday festivities, events, celebrations, and more. Across the country, various holiday pop-up markets and other shopping opportunities showcase unique items, ideal for gifting loved ones.



Here's an easy guide to explore the streets of Philadelphia, its countryside, and New Orleans to discover unique holiday shopping experiences in the US.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia organises various pop-up markets that bring festive charm to the city during the holiday season.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Get some holiday shopping done at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market through January 1 of 2025 at Dilworth Park. It is a great place to get some holiday shopping done. Dozens of local artisans sell holiday-inspired crafts, gifts, food items, and other goods at this market. Enjoy food, confections, and local beer from stands on the West side of historic City Hall.

The Countryside of Philadelphia

Just a short drive from the city of Philadelphia, lies The Countryside of Philadelphia, offering a vast array of holiday celebrations and holiday shopping opportunities. This year more than ever, shopping small and local is the anthem for the holiday season for which The countryside of Philadelphia is the perfect shopping destination.

Brandywine Christmas Village

The Brandywine Christmas Village holiday magic, spread across various dates in December, includes food trucks, beer, wine, hot cider, photos with Santa, fire pits, smores, hot cocoa, a bounce house, face painting, 30+ vendors and more.

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market at The Creamery recreates the atmosphere of the German Christkindlmarkt, which traces its history back to the Middle Ages when local tradespeople sold their handcrafted wares, local food and drink giving the market in each town its own distinctive flavour and character. For the first two weekends in December every year, the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market brings dozens of artisans and vintage vendors selling beautiful and unique handcrafted items.

Third Annual Holiday Bazaar

Join in for a weekend highlighting the many talented local artists and makers of the community at the Third Annual Holiday Bazaar in December. Browse displays of items perfect for holiday gifting while enjoying your favourite wines.

New Orleans

New Orleans is not far behind in celebrating the holidays with charming pop-ups and markets offering unique gifts and local items for your shopping list.

Little Flea: HOLA Holiday Edition at Hotel St. Vincent

Hotel St. Vincent will host Little Flea: HOLA Holiday Edition, an exciting holiday shopping set-up with vendors selling everything from vintage clothing and furniture to antiques, textiles, and more.

The French Market

One of the most iconic places in New Orleans, although not technically a holiday pop-up market, has a year-round showcase of local art in its flea market section. During the holiday season, the market is adorned with beautiful garlands and green wreaths, in theme with the festivities, and adding to the ever-glamorous French Quarter where the market is located. Club your shopping spree with delicious food from vendors at the market to experience the holidays in New Orleans like a local.