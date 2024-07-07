Breaking News
Experience high tea with Indian flavours at Gallops, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Gohil | Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

The newly reintroduced menu at a landmark city restaurant combines the classic English high tea experience with the comforting familiarity of Indian snacks

Assorted bhajiyas and chaat

As monsoon clouds roll over Mumbai, Gallops at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse is back with their High Tea experience with an Indian twist. Located beside the popular horse race venue, the restaurant has delighted diners with its panoramic views and classic multi-cuisine menus for over three decades.


In 2019, they introduced the Tea Charlie experience, loosely based on the English high tea culture, which resonated with city patrons. Encouraged by the positive feedback but mindful of the desire for more local flavours, the restaurant decided to reimagine the quintessential British tradition of afternoon tea, adding a distinctly Indian flair to it.


Cucumber dill sandwichCucumber dill sandwich


Yajush Malik, partner and chef, shares, “The earlier platter consisted of classics like English butter cookies, scones with highland cream, chilli cheese toast, macarons in various flavours, meringue tartlets and much more. But the revamped menu features a blend of British continental staples like cookies, cheese straws, finger sandwiches, and quiches, alongside much-loved Indian delights such as samosas, kachori, mini dabeli buns, chaat and an assortment of bhajiyas.” The restaurant offers a variety of teas such as masala chai, mint tea, chamomile tea, Earl Grey tea, Darjeeling tea, and cold options including iced tea with lemon, peach or elderflower. 

The menu is designed to be cyclic. It changes regularly to keep the experience fresh and exciting for returning guests. The selection process for the menu reflects a blend of global influences. “We have retained some items we tasted while in England. We also drew inspiration from tea cultures in regions like Malaysia and Hong Kong, acknowledging the colonial influence that has shaped this tradition, all the while keeping in mind that the items maintain a balance of flavours.” The menu also offers to pair your snacks with refreshing beverages apart from tea such as their new cocktails including caramel popcorn sour, guava Collins, spiced java plum, and lychee paloma.

The monsoon-special high tea menu at the Mahalaxmi restaurant boasts of a variety of options across tea, cocktails and snacks. Pics/Aditi HaralkarThe monsoon-special high tea menu at the Mahalaxmi restaurant boasts of a variety of options across tea, cocktails and snacks. Pics/Aditi Haralkar

One of the chef’s favourites is the cucumber dill sandwich, a soft white bread layered with butter, dill-infused cream cheese, thinly sliced English cucumber in between and a hint of lemon zest.

“We want this to be a refreshing alternative that’s a leisurely experience at our cabanas, to try with friends, instead of the done-and-dusted coffee shop evenings, that offer routine menus,” he sums up.

At Gallops, inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, via Gate 1, Royal Western India Turf Club, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi. 
Time 3 pm to 6 pm (high tea) 
Call 8591093010
Cost Rs 1,500 per Tea Charlie, (we recommend sharing between two)

