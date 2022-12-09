Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Savour northeastern cuisine at this weekend pop-up

Indulge in Assamese fare this weekend in Mumbai

A typical Assamese thali


Borbhuj or ‘big feast’, is what is in store  for patrons at a weekend pop-up curated by home chef Tahin Ojan Sharma  (below) from Guwahati. “Assamese cuisine has minimal or no masalas; we don’t include a lot of deep frying. The food has high nutritional value since we use herbs like black sesame and wild coriander,” Sharma explains.


Due to tribal and non-tribal communities comprising its population, the tastes of Assam blend cuisines from the hills and plains. “I will be sourcing ingredients such as lai xaak (vegetable mustard), khorisa (fermented bamboo shoots), black rice and thekera — a welcome drink,” elaborates Sharma. 



On: December 11; 12 pm onwards
At: WTF!, Aram Nagar, Andheri West
Call: 9833998240
Cost: Rs 1,600 (non veg), Rs 1,200 (veg)


