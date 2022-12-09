Indulge in Assamese fare this weekend in Mumbai

Savour northeastern cuisine at this weekend pop-up

A typical Assamese thali

Borbhuj or ‘big feast’, is what is in store for patrons at a weekend pop-up curated by home chef Tahin Ojan Sharma (below) from Guwahati. “Assamese cuisine has minimal or no masalas; we don’t include a lot of deep frying. The food has high nutritional value since we use herbs like black sesame and wild coriander,” Sharma explains.

Due to tribal and non-tribal communities comprising its population, the tastes of Assam blend cuisines from the hills and plains. “I will be sourcing ingredients such as lai xaak (vegetable mustard), khorisa (fermented bamboo shoots), black rice and thekera — a welcome drink,” elaborates Sharma.

On: December 11; 12 pm onwards

At: WTF!, Aram Nagar, Andheri West

Call: 9833998240

Cost: Rs 1,600 (non veg), Rs 1,200 (veg)

