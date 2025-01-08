The recent re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani inspired us to create a unique Mumbai foodie trail

A moment from the scene in the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Pic courtesy/Pinterest

Listen to this article YJHD-inspired food trail in Mumbai: Your guide to exploring Bunny and Naina's favourite dishes x 00:00

There is a particular scene in the second half of the Ayan Mukerji directed movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) where Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) draw parallels between Bunny’s rose-coloured life abroad, and Naina’s life back in Mumbai. While Naina’s Mumbai foodie to-do list is timeless and a must-try, this city can check off Bunny’s foodie list as well.

Bunny’s list

Mutton burger

Bunny talks about the mutton burger he enjoyed while he was in San Francisco. However, Mumbai now has a few mutton burger joints of its own. Here are our top three picks.



Classic BBQ mutton burger. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Meaty delight: This is one of Mumbai’s most iconic burger joints. Their mutton selections include a classic BBQ mutton burger and the Benjamin mutton burger which has a spicy ground meat patty, jalapenos, peri-peri mayo, hot sauce and cheddar cheese.

AT Jimis Burger (Bandra, Andheri, Malad, Powai, Goregaon, Vashi).

TIME 12 noon to 12 am

LOG ON TO @jimisburger

COST Rs 379 onwards



Juicy Lucy burger



Bold and juicy: Head over to this SoBo location for their Juicy Lucy lamb burger. As the name suggests, this comes with a juicy, crumb fried lamb patty and is served with both cheddar and Swiss cheese.

AT Café Free India, Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

TIME 9 am to 12.30 am

LOG ON TO @cafefreeindia

COST Rs 475



Ground mutton burger

Mutton frenzy: This burger joint in Powai offers you a choice between a smash-style burger with ground mutton patty and a curry spiced grilled mutton patty.

AT Gourmet Burgers, Powai.

TIME 12.30 pm to 12 midnight

LOG ON TO @gourmetburgers

COST Rs 400 onwards

Blueberry cheesecake



Mumbai has multiple restaurants and bakeries that offer a creamy blueberry cheesecake. Here are our top three picks.



Blueberry cheesecake

Berry cravings: This dessert joint at Malad offers you a choice between a blueberry cheesecake and a New York cheesecake topped with blueberries. Both choices are available in slices or as a full cake.

AT Cremure, Chincholi Bunder, Malad West.

TIME 9.15 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO @cremure_

COST Rs 180



A slice of red wine and berry coulis cheesecake

Berry bliss: This dessert haven in Bandra has a cheesecake menu that includes, but is not limited to, classic New York style cheesecake topped with a Belgian blueberry compote.

AT Dessert Therapy, Pali Hill, Bandra.

TIME 8 am to 1 am

LOG ON TO @desserttherapy

COST Rs 350 onwards



New York cheesecake with blueberry compote



Blueberry temptation: Head over or order in from this restaurant at Khar that offers an exquisite New York cheesecake slice and a cake topped with a blueberry compote.

AT La Chérie (Parel, Dadar, Khar).

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

LOG ON TO @lacheriecheesecakes

COST Rs 269 onwards

NAINA’S LIST

Mutton biryani

In competition to Bunny’s mutton burger, Naina speaks about scrumptious homemade mutton biryani, which can be found in every nook and corner of the city. Here are three of our favourite mutton biryani places in the city.



Savoury supreme: This bustling restaurant at the periphery of Bandra’s shopping hub, Hill Road, has become one of Mumbai’s iconic places to dine. The menu offers a selection of classic mutton biryani, a boneless version, and an Arabic mutton biryani.

AT Lucky Restaurant, Hill Road, Bandra West.

TIME 9 am to 1.30 am

CALL 9820066471

COST Rs 400 onwards



A serving of biryani

Spice symphony: This café in SoBo has a diverse menu spanning Indian and also Indian-Chinese cuisine. They offer a variety of mutton preparations at affordable prices, including the popular mutton

tikka biryani.

AT Café Noorani, Haji Ali, Tardeo.

TIME 8 am to 12 am

CALL 23534753

COST Rs 260 onwards



A bowl of mutton biryani

Royal spice: Head over to Andheri for a classic mutton dum biryani. This restaurant also offers a Bohri-style mutton biryani mealbox to-go. The menu features a shahi gosht biryani as a part of its royal matka biryani listing.

AT Go Biryan, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

TIME 11.30 am to 2 am

CALL 92512348844

COST Rs 529 onwards

Gajar ka halwa

While Bunny boasts about blueberry cheesecake, Naina reminisces about the decadent carrot halwa, another Mumbai classic. Here are three of our favourite jaunts for gajar ka halwa.

Saffron indulgence: Scattered across the city, this restaurant is a sure-shot cure to those gajar halwa cravings.

AT Makhani Darbar (Fort, Andheri, Vasai).

TIME 9 am to 1 am

CALL 9987074068 (Fort)

COST Rs 79 onwards



Halwa heaven: Head over to this store in Borivli to enjoy a creamy, decadent carrot halwa (below).

AT Adarsh Sweets, Borivli West.

TIME 9 am to 9 pm

LOG ON TO adarshsweets.com

COST Rs 305 onwards



A bowl of gajar halwa

Gajar nirvana: As a winter special, this store offers a delicious gajar halwa made in pure ghee and topped with small pieces of cashews.

AT Purshottam Kandoi Haribhai Damodar Mithaiwala, Matunga; Santacruz; Ghatkopar; Borivli.

TIME 7 am to 9 pm

LOG ON TO purshottam.in

COST Rs 187 onwards