Hidden gems: Mumbai's top must-try biryani spots

Biryani is among the most versatile dishes that uses varied regional flavours. With the number of memes to its name, the dish is a pop icon of sorts. People have strong opinions about whether it should have elaichi or not while purists argue against vegetarian versions. However, there is no denying that everyone who is remotely fond of food is a fan of biryani.

We’ve rounded up a list of five places in Mumbai where you can try the most exciting biryanis:

Persian Darbar

Famed for its mouth-watering biryani, the Persian Darbar has multiple outlets across the city. The decades-old establishment serves delightful North Indian fare. The star of their menu is the Persian Special Biryani with vegetables (INR 395), chicken (INR 575), or mutton (INR 645). Each serving is traditionally cooked in a sealed pot and is sufficient for 2-3 people.

AT: Multiple Outlets

TIME: 11:30 AM - 1 AM, Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9892957741

Lucky Restaurant

One of the oldest restaurants in Mumbai, Lucky Biryani became a popular name across households with time. Started way back in 1938 by Sayed Ali Akbarul Huseini, Lucky’s delectable biryani provides a deeper insight into Mughal cuisine. The freshness, the taste, the aroma, the portion and definitely the variety make Lucky’s one of the most sought after biryani joints in Mumbai.

AT: Bandra, Oshiwara

TIME: 9:00 am - 1:00 am, Monday-Saturday

What to order: Boneless Mutton Biryani, Tandoori Chicken Biryani, Fish Tikka Biryani

Saltt

This lightly spiced rice dish called dum gosht biryani is a specialty at this Karjat space. For those visiting the quaint place, this dish made with tender lamb, yogurt, spices and saffron rice will make the trip extra memorable. It isn’t greasy but lends a luxurious feel.

AT: Saltt, Oleander Farms Private Limited, Khalapur. time 12 pm to 11.30 pm; 7 pm onwards

CALL: 8097599430

COST: Rs 920

Shalimar

Shalimar’s credentials as a biryani hot-spot are affirmed with its location at the popular Mohammad Ali Road. Their menu offers several biryanis, from Chicken Kabsa Biryani (INR 695) to Paneer Tikka Biryani (INR 460). The exquisite Raan Biryani (INR 2300) is the perfect fusion of taste, texture, and aroma. The indulgent dish is surely not to be missed. For those with nightly cravings, Shalimar delivers till 2 AM.

AT: Multiple Outlets

TIME: 12-11:30 PM, Monday to Sunday

Oh! Calcutta

The Calcutta-style biryani has its share of followers. Oh! Calcutta has taken these regional flavours across the nation. Their authentic Calcutta biryani with chicken (INR 395) or mutton (IR 525) is no less than a burst of flavour in your mouth. They also offer an option for vegetarians; the Nawabi Subz Biryani (INR 345) cooked in traditional Awadhi spices.

AT: Multiple Outlets

TIME: 12-3:30 PM, 7-10:30 PM, Monday- Sunday

