Beyond Basics: Five innovative recipes for Gen Z's favourite superfood Avocado

Ready to hop aboard the guacamole train? Mumbai's culinary scene is buzzing with five inventive avocado recipes shared by local chefs

Avocado's creamy texture and mild flavour make it a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into various dishes, from trendy avocado toast to refreshing salads.

Avocado, the beloved fruit of Gen Z, has become a staple in modern culinary culture Its creamy texture and mild flavour make it a versatile ingredient for various dishes From Avocado burgers to guacamole, try these five inventive recipes shared by local chefs

Avocado, the beloved fruit of Gen Z, has become a staple in modern culinary culture, particularly among health-conscious individuals. Its creamy texture and mild flavour make it a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into various dishes, from trendy avocado toast to refreshing salads.



"I love experimenting with avocado. The most exciting concoction I have crafted is an avocado chaat, blending ripe avocado chunks with diced onions, tomatoes and spices like chaat masala for a tangy and flavorful twist,” shares Ankita Chawla, a Mumbai-based Gen Z food enthusiast.



This generation has embraced avocados not only for their taste but also for their nutritional benefits, as they are rich in healthy fats, fibre and vitamins. The rise of social media has further fuelled the popularity of avocado-centric dishes, with aesthetically pleasing avocado creations flooding platforms like Instagram and TikTok.



Ready to hop aboard the guacamole train? Mumbai's culinary scene is buzzing with five inventive avocado recipes shared by local chefs. Scroll to experiment with this superfood:



Insalata di tonno e avocado (Avocado tuna salad) by Chef Mahfuz Shaikh, Napoli by Shatranj



Ingredients:

1/2 avocado, halved

50g Tuna fish

20g pea shoots



For the Tuna Mixture:

50g Tuna fish

5g chopped celery

5g chopped onion

1 bird’s eye chili, chopped

1 tbsp chopped mint

1 tbsp fried Julian onion

2 tbsp eggless mayonnaise

salt and pepper, to taste



For Serving:

1/2 avocado, marinated with salt, pepper and olive oil

Bed of peashoots and baby arugula

Almond flakes and garlic bread crumbs for garnish

Slices of Italian lime wedges



Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the tuna fish, chopped celery, chopped onion, chopped bird’s eye chili, chopped mint, fried Julian onion, eggless mayo, salt and pepper. Mix well to create the tuna mixture.

2. Take the halved avocado and fill each half with the prepared tuna mixture, ensuring they are evenly stuffed.

3. Arrange a bed of pea shoots and baby arugula on a serving plate.

4. Place the stuffed avocado halves on top of the bed of greens.

5. Garnish with almond flakes and garlic bread crumbs for added texture and flavour.

6. Serve with slices of Italian lime wedges on the side for a citrusy kick.

7. Enjoy your nutritious avocado and tuna stuffed avocado!



Avocado Burger with Zucchini Carrot Slaw by Chef Shailendra Kekade, Sante Spa



Ingredients:

1 avocado (about 150g)

40g zucchini, julienned

20g carrot, julienned

20g basil pesto

10g sweet chili sauce

10g dynamite sauce

40g red cabbage slaw

10g micro greens

2g sesame Seeds (black and white)

Cassava Chips, for serving



Instructions:

1. Start by weighing all the ingredients according to the recipe.

2. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise and remove the seed.

3. Combine the julienned zucchini, carrot and red cabbage slaw with the basil pesto, sweet chili sauce and dynamite sauce.

4. Mix well until the vegetables are coated in the sauces. Add the microgreens to the mixture and toss gently.

5. Spoon the prepared slaw mixture into the hollow of each avocado half, filling it generously.

6. Place the other half of the avocado on top of the slaw, creating a burger-like appearance.

7. Sprinkle the assembled avocado burgers with black and white sesame seeds for added flavour and texture.

8. Serve the avocado burgers with baked cassava chips on the side and a dollop of dynamite sauce for dipping.



Avocado Burst by Chef Shivraj Shendre, The Nines



Ingredients:

1/2 avocado (approximately 150g)

50g American corn

50g diced avocado

1/4 cup tempura flour

1/4 cup water

pinch of salt

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp sriracha sauce

1/2 tsp teriyaki sauce

1/2 tsp chopped scallion

1/2 tsp chopped onion

oil for frying



For Soy dressing:

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp orange juice

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp ginger juice

1/2 tsp sesame oil



Instructions:

1. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise and remove the seed. Peel the avocado and slice it horizontally on a plate. Slide the slices with your fingers and shape them

lengthwise.

2. Prepare the soy dressing by mixing soy sauce, orange juice, sugar, ginger juice and sesame oil in a bowl. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, mix tempura flour and water to form a smooth paste.

4. Coat the American corn and diced avocado with the tempura batter.

5. Heat oil in a frying pan and deep fry the coated corn and avocado until they are crisp and golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.

6. In another bowl, combine mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, teriyaki sauce, chopped scallion, chopped onion and the fried tempura corn and avocado.

7. Arrange the sliced avocado on a serving plate. Top it with the prepared tempura mixture.

8. Drizzle 15-20ml of the prepared soy dressing over the top.

9. Serve immediately as a delightful appetiser or snack.



Guacamole sauce by Chef Arun Jadhav, Poco Loco Tapas & Bar



Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

300g onion, finely chopped

150g tomato, finely chopped

3 to 4 green chilies, finely chopped

20g coriander leaves, finely chopped

5g salt

5g black pepper

juice of 2 lemons

1 tbsp olive oil (optional)



Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, crush the ripe avocado until smooth.

2. Add the finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilies and coriander leaves to the bowl.

3. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. Squeeze in the juice of two lemons to add a tangy flavour.

5. Mix all the ingredients until well combined.

6. For an extra touch, you can drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil into the guacamole and mix well.

6. Transfer the guacamole sauce to a serving bowl. Serve with tortilla chips, crispy papadums, or as a condiment alongside your favourite Indian dishes.



Avocado mango salad by Chef Raashi Gurnani



Ingredients:

3 medium avocados, diced

1 big tomato, diced

1 mango, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

1 snacky pepper, diced

2 tbsp lemon juice

salt to taste



Instructions:

1. Start by dicing the tomato into small pieces and place them in a large mixing bowl.

2. Peel and dice the red onion, adding 1/4 cup of the diced onion to the bowl with the tomato.

3. Finely chop the fresh cilantro and add it to the bowl with the tomato and onion.

4. Remove the stem from the snacky pepper, halve it and deseed it. Finely chop half of the snacky pepper and add it to the bowl of other ingredients.

5. Cut the mango in half, peel off the skin and dice the flesh into small cubes. Add the diced mango to the bowl.

6. Slice the avocados in half, remove the seeds and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Dice the avocado into small cubes and add them to the bowl of ingredients.

7. Drizzle the lemon juice over the ingredients in the bowl.

8. Gently fold all the ingredients together until they are well combined.

9. Season the salsa with salt to taste and the sala is ready to be served!