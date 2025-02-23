World Bartender Day: Try these cocktails inspired by Bombay

To toast World Bartender Day today, we celebrate our city, with some of its inspired tipples, from its Art Deco architecture, to the nostalgia of a raspberry soda

Batliwala

Parsi punchlines

Transforming from the Colonial era to retro-era feel, we wanted to infuse the feel of the permit room of old Bombay. We devised eight cocktails that tapped into elements of nostalgia from the Campa Cola, the bootleggers of the docks to the Parsi staples. Batliwala is a throwback and homage to Pallonji’s, the original Bombay-soda. It was the first Indian cola, in many ways, and has since become a unique feature of the city’s culinary landscape. We designed a low-alcohol cocktail with gin as the base. We used the carbonation process to give it the fizz, while adding the raspberry’s tart to spark the nostalgia with the signature Pallonji flavour. All our cocktails are based on a certain nostalgia from the lost past of Bombay.

- Aditya Hegde, founder, Permit & Co

At Permit & Co., 1st Floor, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 72083333535

Born in Bandra

Ranwar

As a neighbourhood bar, we wanted to speak about the villages of Bandra. Back in the day, Ranwar was full of paddy field. To incorporate this story, we created a gin-based cocktail with Indrayani rice liqueur. To this, we add a lemon tincture and finish it off with an absinthe mix. This is served in a clay glass, an homage to the clay of the farmers’ houses adorned with Warli artworks.

- Denzil Franklin, head mixologist

At Sixteen33, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 9758999555

Ode to Deco

Regal

For this cocktail, we wanted the presentation and overall vibe to stay true to Bombay’s Art Deco style. That’s why we serve it in a highball glass with a ribbed texture to give it that Great Gatsby-era feel. Ingredient-wise, Regal is a modern take on an older cocktail, called Tar-Booze, that we served during the launch years. For Regal, we infused rum with pandan for an aromatic depth, and the soda is a blend of clarified cucumber and watermelon juice. Just like the iconic Regal Cinema building, its design, structure, and style speak for themselves.

- Prantik Haldar, beverage innovations head

At The Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Process House, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 8880802424

Booze by the sea

Not Alfonso; (right) Paanch

As a bar, we wanted to echo the flavours and culture of our neighbourhood – the sea. Our menu, Tales from the shoreline, was inspired from this very concept. The key was to use ingredients familiar to the Indian palate, but infuse them with a unique style. For the Not Alfonso, we use the local mango ginger — indigenous to the Koliwada neighbourhood — with whiskey, honey and clarified milk. It is a twist on the classic penicillin that was key to Colonial residency. The other indigenous flavour twist is the Paanch, an homage to native Indian flavours of turmeric, orange juice and the typical gin and tonic — the British cure-all for malaria. They are fun takes and infused with a touch of the city’s past.

- Vicky Singh, restaurateur

At Slink&Bardot, Thadani House, opposite Coast Guard, Worli.

Call 7045904728

Colonial cuppa

Ballard Estate

The Ballard Estate cocktail draws inspiration from Mumbai’s storied past, specifically the grandeur and significance of the Ballard Estate precinct — named after Colonel JA Ballard. The base spirit, Ballantine’s Finest Whiskey, reflects the rich history and enduring character of this locality. Whiskey-infused Earl Grey tea is a nod to its colonial past, and the long-standing tea-drinking tradition in India. The addition of mahua connects the cocktail to Mumbai’s native botanical heritage, while clarified guava juice and angostura bitters echo the nuanced and bittersweet legacy of the precinct. Together, these ingredients create a cocktail that is not just a drink but a storytelling experience.

- Rahul Kadam, bar manager

At Native Bombay restaurant and Native Bombay Lounge, 10/12, Cochin Street, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Call 9619066000