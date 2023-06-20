Indulge in these 5 unique desi Ice Cream Sodas in Mumbai

Today is US National Ice Cream Soda Day. To mark this day in food history, we list some rare and riotous desi mixes of the cooler found across streetside addas and kiosks in Mumbai

Royalty is in the mix

This Kandivli soda hangout is known for some of the quirkiest takes on ice cream soda. Their blossom blast floater, which needs around 10 minutes to whip up, is packed with a burst of flavours like kiwi, raspberry, rose, lemon, blueberry, orange and pineapple. Each serving is 1.75 litres that can easily feed three customers. With three scoops of ice cream, two of vanilla, and one of chocolate, the artfully-layered drink is finally topped with strawberry candy and some sprinkles. This bubbling cooler, conceptualised by the husband and wife duo of Pradip and Rupamati Rajput, is a winner. Rainbow floater and devil floater are among the other 10 flavours of ice soda available at this café.

AT Royal Rajput Cafe, 553 D8, Sector 5 Charkop, Deepstambh Society, Kandivli West.

CALL 9820332704

COST RS 190

Pink in the face

Pink Panther whipped up at this Lalbaug haunt is a favourite among soda lovers. A mix of pineapple and strawberry, this version has the right balance of sweet and sour. The place currently serves seven to eight flavours of ice cream soda including chocolate ice cream soda. They also take pride in whipping up over 30 flavours of the frothy drink.

AT BamBam Bole Soda Pub, Shop No 1, Chinchpokli Shrimotanka co-operative housing society, Lalbaug.

CALL 8879825285

COST Rs 25 onwards

Drops of heaven

A dollop of vanilla ice cream, blueberry syrup and plain soda is all it takes to beat the city’s soaring humidity levels. This blueberry floater at Girgaum’s favourite Rimzim Soda is a winner if you’re looking for a sweet and frothy respite. Besides the eight varieties in floaters available here, you will find a separate special soda that tastes exactly like vanilla ice cream, without actually including it in the mix.

AT Rimzim Soda, Ishwar Bhawan, Khadilkar road, Mangal Wadi, Girgaum.

CALL 9821515513

COST Rs 30

Simple is cool

Try this simple coke float at this Matunga café. You can switch between the choice of available soft drinks and request them to drop a scoop of vanilla in it. And voila, your floater is ready.

AT Koolar & Co, 541, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Matunga East.

COST Rs 70

Bubbles and froth

Indulge in this pink panther ice cream soda, a fusion of strawberry and orange syrup and vanilla ice cream, at this popular streetside adda.

AT Jugnu Soda and More, Sindhu Wadi, Ghatkopar East.

CALL 9892219401

COST Rs 25 onwards

The Irani way

Pallonji’s raspberry soda with vanilla ice cream is one of the most loved and original forms of ice cream floaters. Indulge in the cooler at this over a century-old Irani cafe in SoBo.

AT Kyani & Co, Jer Mahal Estate, near Metro Inox Theatre, Marine Lines.

COST Rs 75

Cool fact

Did you know that ice cream soda was an accidental discovery? It is believed that in 1874 Robert Green, a soda seller in Philadelphia, ran out of cream, the key ingredient for his famous sodas comprising sweet cream, syrup and carbonated water. He borrowed some vanilla ice cream from his neighbours as a replacement and accidentally gave birth to this now globally popular cooler.