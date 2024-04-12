Breaking News
Cookie or croissant? Take your pick from these delicious treats in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 April,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi , Shriram Iyengar | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

The pairing of a tiramisu with crispy croissant makes this one for dessert lovers

Representation Pic

Berry, berry good


A good way to beat the summer heat would be to tuck into this decadent, buttery creation topped and filled with raspberry and cream.
At The Lovefools, Ranwar, Bandra West.
Call 9820203360
COST Rs 425


Royally sweet


The pairing of a tiramisu with crispy croissant makes this one for dessert lovers. Watch out for the sugar rush that follows.
At Bluebop Café, Khar West. 
Call 8047483415
Cost Rs 315 onwards

Desi at heart

The traditionalists might scoff, but we love the comforting idea of a butter chicken wrapped in a flaky croissant. It is the perfect desi tadka to the European delicacy.
At The Love LLeaf Café,  Thane West. 
Call 9136097379 (for cost and other details)

A-dough-rable!

If you like the gooey cookie dough better than the final crumbly cookie, we recommend you give this cookie dough pizza a shot. It comes topped with loads of Nutella sauce and a dollop of vanilla ice-cream.
At 145 Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 40396632
COST Rs 290

Healthy bites

A healthy ragi and whole wheat base sweetened cookie with jaggery and dark chocolate to level up the flavour.
At House of Cookies, NS Road, Juhu. 
Log on to Zomato
Call 9167366770 (Delivery only)
Cost Rs 120

Summer delight

If you are looking for a twist to the flavour of the season, try this croissant stuffed with the deliciousness of sweet mango and cream cheese.
at The Bread Bar, Unit 2, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur. call 8928482554 
Cost Rs 275

Go for Mumbai-core

This take on the ubiquitous vada pav and green chutney comes wrapped in a flaky Danish pastry and croissant dough.
At Twenty Seven Bake House, Mahalaxmi; Shop No 3, Videocon Icon Building, Dr Ambedkar Road Bandra West.
Call 9372515271
Cost Rs 200

Loco for choco

How does a giant warm cookie, layered with dark and milk chocolate and topped with two scoops of ice cream sound? Find this Charlie and Chocolate Factory-like dreamy dessert named cookiezza at an eatery in Nariman Point.
At Spesso Gourmet Kitchen, Regent Chambers, Nariman Point. 
Call 9167613296
Cost Rs 465

**** Exceptional, *** Excellent, ** very Good, * Good,  Average. House of Amel and The Sweetish House Mafia didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

life and style mumbai mumbai guide indian food mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news
