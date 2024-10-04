We try a new, viral dessert that presents a melange of the two popular sweets

The cookie treat box includes (left) cookie cups and (right) cookies

Listen to this article Cookie or cupcake? Cookie cup is a new viral dessert that has arrived in Mumbai x 00:00

Crookie (croissant and cookie), and brookie (brownie and cookie) are passé. A new trend from the West, the cookie cup (cookie and cupcake), has been taking the global baking community by a crumbly storm. After some searching, we found a couple of varieties of these mini desserts with Girgaon-based homebaker, CutsNJoys.

On founders Aya Bhansali and Prishita Mehta’s advice, we ordered a mixed batch of cookies and cookie cups. Priced at Rs 420, this cookie treat box includes one

Nutella cookie cup, one lotus biscoff cookie cup, one chocolate cookie and one Nutella cookie. “You can also order boxes of three, four and six cookies, cookie cups or mix batches like this one,” the 23-year-old duo had informed us over a call.

Arya Bhansali and Prishita MehtaArya Bhansali and Prishita Mehta

We received the order by evening. The cookie cups justly resembled cupcakes. However, instead of having frosting on the top like one does on cupcakes, these were hollow in the centre. The home bakers had filled this space with a dollop of Nutella and lotus biscoff spread. The soft, gooey yet crumbly texture of the dessert did justice to its name. We finished the cookie cups followed by the chunky, chocolate-y cookies within a few minutes. While the writer was partial to the Nutella cookie cup, because it best complemented the chocolate chip chunks in the cookie, our friend liked lotus biscoff better, as it offered two distinct and popular flavours in the same dessert. For die-hard chocolate fans, the Nutella cookie cups will have you craving for more!

Pro tip: Pop it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds before indulging in it

Delivery Across Mumbai and suburbs

Log on to @cutsnjoys

Call 9323173739

Food Review

Food: Scrumptious

Service: Prompt

Cos: Reasonable

Verdict: 2/4

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. CutsNJoys didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals