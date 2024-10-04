Cookie or cupcake? Cookie cup is a new viral dessert that has arrived in Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 October,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

We try a new, viral dessert that presents a melange of the two popular sweets

The cookie treat box includes (left) cookie cups and (right) cookies

Crookie (croissant and cookie), and brookie (brownie and cookie) are passé. A new trend from the West, the cookie cup (cookie and cupcake), has been taking the global baking community by a crumbly storm. After some searching, we found a couple of varieties of these mini desserts with Girgaon-based homebaker, CutsNJoys.


On founders Aya Bhansali and Prishita Mehta’s advice, we ordered a mixed batch of cookies and cookie cups. Priced at Rs 420, this cookie treat box includes one 
Nutella cookie cup, one lotus biscoff cookie cup, one chocolate cookie and one Nutella cookie. “You can also order boxes of three, four and six cookies, cookie cups or mix batches like this one,” the 23-year-old duo had informed us over a call.  


Arya Bhansali and Prishita MehtaArya Bhansali and Prishita MehtaArya Bhansali and Prishita Mehta


We received the order by evening. The cookie cups justly resembled cupcakes. However, instead of having frosting on the top like one does on cupcakes, these were hollow in the centre. The home bakers had filled this space with a dollop of Nutella and lotus biscoff spread. The soft, gooey yet crumbly texture of the dessert did justice to its name. We finished the cookie cups followed by the chunky, chocolate-y cookies within a few minutes. While the writer was partial to the Nutella cookie cup, because it best complemented the chocolate chip chunks in the cookie, our friend liked lotus biscoff better, as it offered two distinct and popular flavours in the same dessert. For die-hard chocolate fans, the Nutella cookie cups will have you craving for more!

Pro tip: Pop it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds before indulging in it

Delivery Across Mumbai and suburbs
Log on to @cutsnjoys
Call 9323173739

Food Review
Food: Scrumptious
Service: Prompt
Cos: Reasonable
Verdict: 2/4

Also check out

Cookie dough pizza
Log on to @bakeemymumbai 
Cost Rs 1,250

Shawshank (cookie overload milkshake)
At Pure Milk Centre, Ghatkopar East; also at Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar. 
Cost Rs 565

Caramel fudge chonky
At Crème Cookies, Tardeo (takeaways only). 
Log on to thrive.now (for pan-Mumbai delivery) 
Cost Rs 205

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. CutsNJoys didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

indian food mumbai food Food and drink mumbai guide Lifestyle news

