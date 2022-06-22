Dishing out decadence: Experience these grandiose sweet dishes in city restaurants

With the world’s costliest and most extravagant dessert recently making it to the Guinness World Records, we handpick some of the grandiose sweet dishes found across Mumbai’s restaurant menus

Gold souk

All the gold in the world might not buy happiness. But, a 23-karat gold leaf and a gold-dusted sugar flower to top off a rich dessert, can spell happiness in every scoop. We are amused each time the dense ductile metal is adapted to suit an epicure’s decadent dreams.



Golden opulence sundae

The Guinness Book of World Records recently posted a Reel on golden opulence sundae. With candied fruits and truffles from Paris, and passionfruit-flavoured caviar layered on Madagascar Vanilla, the world’s most expensive dessert is priced at a whopping $1,000. Here’s our list of must-try luxurious dessert options served across city restaurant menus to fight your indulgent cravings.

Sights from an Arab market

The sweet dish called gold souk can transport us to a vibrant Arab bazaar. Named after Dubai’s Gold Souk market, this dish uses a variety of gall nuts, fruits, evaporated malai milk, rose vermicelli and pistachio kulfi. It also contains saffron pearls, raspberry sorbet, mango chilli sorbet and vanilla bean ice cream — all of which is crowned with a ruby chocolate flower plated with 24-karat edible gold.

At: Bayroute (across outlets)

Cost: Rs 1,655

Eating a mountain



Mount Foo-ji

Mount Foo-ji is this outlet’s personal take on the mountain. It is a mix of signature dishes such as Foo black sesame marble cheesecake, hazelnut dome and mango pudding. It comes with hazelnut and coconut ice creams, and chopped tropical fruits like kiwis, pineapples and mangoes. Keenan Tham, managing director and co-founder, Pebble Street Hospitality, calls it an organoleptic dessert that bears their interpretation of the phrase, “larger than life”.

At: Foo (across outlets)

Cost: Rs 900

Honeyed goodness



Pistachio baklava

Any dessert that makes a late but thoughtful entry into a restaurant menu is noteworthy. The pistachio baklava with rose ice cream has been structured on a special recipe by chef Akhtar Ansari. Its extravagance lies in the fact that these airy pillows dipped in syrup and sprinkled with premium pistachios are made in small batches so that they can be enjoyed fresh. It has 80 layers of filo pastry and a malta orange zest.

At: London Taxi, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Cost: Rs 400

La Vie en rose



Jardin du rose

The sweet course that romps about in chef Freny Fernandes’ special degustation menu is called jardin du rose. The dish name that translates into ‘a garden of roses’ in English includes a raspberry-rose parfait on a bed of chocolate soil surrounded by mini pistachio baklava, pistachio air cake resembling moss, marbled meringue kisses, rose caviar and edible flowers.

At: Moner Bistro & Dessert Bar, Perry Cross Road, Bandra West.

Cost: Rs 725

A slice of Italy



Special tiramisu

While it is a mark of skill for an Italian restaurant to make and serve tiramisu, Donna’s special tiramisu that caters to a mature taste palette carries unique flavours. Made up of espresso, eggs, mascarpone cheese, rum and marsala wine, this dessert packs in the fun punch of coffee jelly.

At: Donna Deli, Manorama Chambers, Bandra West.

Cost: Rs 600