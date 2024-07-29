The new season of Emily in Paris releases mid-August, and we can’t keep calm. Now’s the time to indulge in a Parisian culinary experience inspired by the show, right here in Mumbai

A moment from the web series, Emily in Paris. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Relish Parisian flavours at these eateries in Mumbai x 00:00

Hors d’œuvres

This Worli fine-dine offers a classic European affair with their hors d’œuvres that evokes the charm of Parisian eateries. The potato mille-feuille is a decadent creation of delicate potato layers, enriched with a warm, velvety parmesan cream infused with truffle and chives. Their prosciutto choux puffs are a delightful twist on traditional French fare.

TIME Tuesdays to Sundays; 6.30 pm to 1.30 am

AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli.

CALL 7045904728

COST Rs 575 onwards

Creme de la creme

The brûlee cheesecake is a modern take on the classic creme brûlee, and comes topped with seasonal fruit compote. This innovative dessert combines the creamy richness of cheesecake with the caramelised sugar crunch of creme brûlee. It’s easy to see why Pierre Cadault finds cracking the sugar on his creme brûlee so cathartic — because even in the sweetest of moments, there’s always room for a little drama.

AT The Clearing House, Calicut Road, Ballard Estate.

TIME Wednesday to Sunday 12 pm to 3 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

CALL 9137517707

COST Rs 650

Entree

This Juhu space, with its dainty chandeliers and delicate curtains might whisk you away to a bistro in Montmartre. Their lobster thermidor is a classic that’s as elegant as it is delicious. This creation features succulent lobster meat baked to perfection under a golden, crisp cheese topping.

AT Fable, Chand Society, Vithal Nagar, Juhu.

TIME 9 am to 12.30 pm

CALL 8657685462

COST Rs 1250

Crepe delight

Pick from this cafe’s sweet and savoury crepes that offer a spread, including a spinach, mushroom, gluten-free buckwheat, smoked salmon crepe with capers, and a dollop of lemon cream cheese. Try the honey butter and lemon sugar crepes or opt for the poached pear, Danish blue cheese, honey, and walnut crepe that offers a bold, acquired taste.

AT Cafe Condi, Waroda Road, Bandra West.

TIME 11 am to 8 pm

CALL 9870148816

COST Rs 350 onwards

OD over chocolate

This eatery serves a hazelnut pain au chocolat that’s indulgently stuffed with gianduja chocolate, crafted with 30 per cent hazelnut paste for an impeccable nutty flavour. Their love affair with premium chocolate and ingredients transforms Bandra into a little slice of Le Marais and the Arabian Sea into the Seine.

AT Twenty Seven Bakehouse, Dr Ambedkar Road, Bandra West.

TIME 7.30 am to 9 pm

LOG ON TO @twentysevenbakehouse

CALL 9372515271

COST Rs 350

Croissant calling

Indulge in the chocolate croissant (pain au chocolat), an irresistibly flaky pastry with delicate layers of buttery dough, filled with luscious dark chocolate. Their ‘almost croissant’ is a twice-baked pain au chocolat, brimming with rich almond frangipane and topped with toasted almond flakes and crunchy cacao nibs.

AT Subko Bakehouse, Mary Lodge, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

TIME 7.30 am to 10 pm

CALL 9004700654

COST Rs 280

Get on board

The Cheese Board offers handmade cream cheeses with gourmet toppings like Italian herbs, olives, and fig and pistachio, as well as a fromage board featuring cheddar, gouda, edam, and Monterey Jack. Each board is complemented by almond apricot pâte, Mexican salsa dip, an assortment of crackers, lavash, herb sticks, dry fruits, and sourdough slices.

AT The Cheese Board, Almeida Park, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @cheese_board

COST Rs 900 onwards