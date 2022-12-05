Here is a curated list of the best and most exciting Christmas treats in Mumbai

If you haven’t begun preparing Christmas sweets yet, you are late. But fret not, we have you covered with our curated list of the best and most innovative treats, and traditional goodies for the season

Pic Courtesy/Sivako

Dessert in vogue

Sivako Patisserie’s entremets can pass off as Christmas decorations — they’re that pretty. Their season’s menu includes a gingerbread house, a dark chocolate tree with hazelnut feuilletine crunch filled with dragees, entremets that take the form of Santa sleighing down a red log which is made up of chocolate, fresh strawberry and cream, rhubarb compôte, vanilla sponge, vanilla duja croustillant and strawberry cheese mousse, German stollen and more.

Log on to: @si_va_ko

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

A la fancy

Jazz up your tray with Bewitched ‘n’ Baked’s strawberry pavlova cupcakes topped with meringue X’mas trees, reindeer alfajores filled with dulce le Leche, and chicken hand pies.

Log on to: @bewitchednbaked

Call: 9867390708

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

Treat it sweet

The Sweet Life By Anisha offers winter-spiced loaf cake and flavoured entremets that will make for the perfect centerpiece at the lunch table.

Log on to: @thesweetlifeby- anisha

Call: 9372801310

Cost: Rs 250 onwards

Cocoa countdown

Count down to Christmas with a chocolate Advent calendar. The Bengaluru-based Chocolate Philosophy also offers Christmas hampers including an X’mas tree Florentine box for Rs 750.

Log on to: chocolatephilosophy.co.in

Cost: Rs 4,500

Choco all the way

Harsh Chocolates’ has a vast X’mas menu comprising spice cake with sticky soy caramel, almond rocks and a range of chocolates including flavours like pink peppercorn and mixed spice.

Log on to: harshchocolates.com

Cost: Rs 355 onwards

A cheery spread

Hope Bakery serves classics like date rolls, kulkuls and cinnamon bread pudding and new treats like eggnog chocolate cake and salted caramel apple galette.

Log on to: @hopebakerymumbai

Call: : 9920377046

Cost: Rs 100 onwards

Dough dough dough

Strawberry tiramisu doughnuts and cinnamon twists served with coffee seem like a good way to end Christmas lunch. Toast Doughnut Shop will also be hosting a bazaar through the month at their Lower Parel outlet with stalls, season-inspired treats and more.

Log on to: @toastdoughnutshop

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

X’mas fondue

The Creme Company’s Christmas fondue box includes cookies, marshmallows, candy canes, truffles, vanilla orange tea cake, tarts, and nuts with spiced chocolate fondue.

Log on to: linktr.ee/thecremecompany

Cost: Rs 1,299

Also check out



Pic Courtesy/tourjours

1 Brownie Point

For plum cakes, kulkuls, guava cheese, marzipan and other classic X’mas treats.

At: Multiple outlets

Cost: Rs 70 to Rs 150

2 Mag Street Kitchen

For a celebration full of baked goodness with sweet mince pie, palmier, and mulled wine plum cake.

Log on to: @magstreetbreadco

Cost: Rs 185 onwards

3 Tourjours Mumbai

For a chocolate-filled 12 days of Christmas with their advent calendar, marzipan baubles, cookies and more.

Log on to: toujours.co.in

Cost: Rs 3,500

As authentic as it gets

Don’t let the words ‘home chef’ fool you, these small businesses serve the real deal and have perfected traditional Christmas sweets like marzipan, jujubes, guava cheese, pudding, milk cream, fruit cake, plum cake, thali sweet, date rolls, baath or coconut cake, nevris, kulkuls, bebinca and dodol.



Themed bebinca and (above) traditional sweets by Fi’s Delicacies

>> Rochelle and Clayton

Call: 9987252923

Cost: Rs 450 onwards

>> Gail’s Christmas Treats

Call: 9820934167

Cost: Rs 550 onwards for thali sweet and rum and raisin cake

>> Perpetual’s Sweets

Call: 9820947968

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

>> Fi’s Delicacies

Call: 9833095655

Cost: Rs 550 onwards for traditional and themed bebinca

>> The Singing Home Chef

Call: 9820050465

Cost: Rs 349 onwards

>> Becky’s Chocolates

Log on to: Becky’s Chocolates on Facebook

Cost: Rs 80 onwards for chocolate lollipops, hot cocoa kits, marzipan and more

