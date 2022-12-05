×
Here is a curated list of the best and most exciting Christmas treats in Mumbai

Updated on: 05 December,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you haven’t begun preparing Christmas sweets yet, you are late. But fret not, we have you covered with our curated list of the best and most innovative treats, and traditional goodies for the season

Pic Courtesy/Sivako


Dessert in vogue


Sivako Patisserie’s entremets can pass off as Christmas decorations — they’re that pretty. Their season’s menu includes a gingerbread house, a dark chocolate tree with hazelnut feuilletine crunch filled with dragees, entremets that take the form of Santa sleighing down a red log which is made up of chocolate, fresh strawberry and cream, rhubarb compôte, vanilla sponge, vanilla duja croustillant and strawberry cheese mousse, German stollen and more.
Log on to: @si_va_ko  
Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards



A la fancy


Jazz up your tray with Bewitched ‘n’ Baked’s strawberry pavlova cupcakes topped with meringue X’mas trees, reindeer alfajores filled with dulce le Leche, and chicken hand pies.
Log on to: @bewitchednbaked 
Call: 9867390708
Cost: Rs 150 onwards

Treat it sweet

The Sweet Life By Anisha offers winter-spiced loaf cake and flavoured entremets that will make for the perfect centerpiece at the lunch table.
Log on to: @thesweetlifeby- anisha
Call: 9372801310 
Cost: Rs 250 onwards

Cocoa countdown

Count down to Christmas with a chocolate Advent calendar. The Bengaluru-based Chocolate Philosophy also offers Christmas hampers including an X’mas tree Florentine box for Rs 750.
Log on to: chocolatephilosophy.co.in
Cost: Rs 4,500

Choco all the way

Harsh Chocolates’ has a vast X’mas menu comprising spice cake with sticky soy caramel, almond rocks and a range of chocolates including flavours like pink peppercorn and mixed spice.
Log on to: harshchocolates.com
Cost: Rs 355 onwards

A cheery spread

Hope Bakery serves classics like date rolls, kulkuls and cinnamon bread pudding and new treats like eggnog chocolate cake and salted caramel apple galette.  
Log on to: @hopebakerymumbai 
Call: : 9920377046 
Cost: Rs 100 onwards

Dough dough dough

Strawberry tiramisu doughnuts and cinnamon twists served with coffee seem like a good way to end Christmas lunch. Toast Doughnut Shop will also be hosting a bazaar through the month  at their Lower Parel outlet with stalls, season-inspired treats and more.
Log on to: @toastdoughnutshop
Cost: Rs 300 onwards

X’mas fondue

The Creme Company’s Christmas fondue box includes cookies, marshmallows, candy canes, truffles, vanilla orange tea cake, tarts, and nuts with spiced chocolate fondue.
Log on to: linktr.ee/thecremecompany
Cost: Rs 1,299

Also check out

PIC COURTESY/tourjours
Pic Courtesy/tourjours

1 Brownie Point

For plum cakes, kulkuls, guava cheese, marzipan and other classic X’mas treats.
At: Multiple outlets
Cost: Rs 70 to Rs 150

2 Mag Street Kitchen

For a celebration full of baked goodness with sweet mince pie, palmier, and mulled wine plum cake.
Log on to: @magstreetbreadco
Cost: Rs 185 onwards

3 Tourjours Mumbai

For a chocolate-filled 12 days of Christmas with their advent calendar, marzipan baubles, cookies and more.
Log on to: toujours.co.in
Cost: Rs 3,500

As authentic as it gets

Don’t let the words ‘home chef’ fool you, these small businesses serve the real deal and have perfected traditional Christmas sweets like marzipan, jujubes, guava cheese, pudding, milk cream, fruit cake, plum cake, thali sweet, date rolls, baath or coconut cake, nevris, kulkuls, bebinca and dodol.

Themed bebinca and (above) traditional sweets by Fi’s Delicacies
>> Rochelle and Clayton
Call: 9987252923
Cost: Rs 450 onwards

>> Gail’s Christmas Treats
Call: 9820934167
Cost: Rs 550 onwards for thali sweet and rum and raisin cake

>> Perpetual’s Sweets
Call: 9820947968
Cost: Rs 150 onwards

>> Fi’s Delicacies
Call: 9833095655
Cost: Rs 550 onwards for traditional and themed bebinca

>> The Singing Home Chef
Call: 9820050465
Cost: Rs 349 onwards

>> Becky’s Chocolates
Log on to: Becky’s Chocolates on Facebook 
Cost: Rs 80 onwards for chocolate lollipops, hot cocoa kits, marzipan and more

christmas

