How deep is your love for pizzas?

If you appreciate a good pizza pie, a new space in Fort dishes out well-made double crust Chicago-style and Venetian thin crust serves that are the right kind of cheesy and indulgent

Hawaiian barbeque pizza is topped with grilled pineapple pieces

Food: Indulgent

Ambiance: Inviting

Service: Attentive

Cost: Expensive

Verdict: 2/4

On a rain-soaked day, we requested a chef friend to step out of his Malabar abode and join us for an anonymous review. He agrees, because it’s the promise of pizza. Having been a chef in Chicago and proud of his deep-dish pies, he’s happy to check out Pass the Salt in Fort, in spite of a vegetarian menu.

Originally a cloud kitchen by owners Kruti Sanghvi and Vishal Shah that ran from Vile Parle for four years, Pass the Salt’s brick-and-mortar avatar is as a 58-seater space. The all-vegetarian space opened in June in a bylane within Fort’s original business district.

Calzone caponata is a balanced mix of cheese and vegetables

The first contender to be dished out is a calzone. Caponata (Rs 575) comes with a Sicilian mix of onions, aubergine, bell peppers, green olives with mozzarella and ricotta. It’s fluffy, airy and has the perfect amount of filling. Each bite oozes cheese without overpowering the vegetable mix.

We choose Hawaiian barbeque (Rs 750), yes, with grilled pineapple, from the signature thin crust pizzas. These are a signature at the eatery, and the base is inspired by Vienna’s much-loved croissant. A generous spread of barbeque sauce, holds chargrilled onion rings, spice marinated pineapple, red paprika, green chillies and mozzarella.

The reviewer opted for French onion from the options in Chicago style double crust deep dish pizza. Pics/Phorum Pandya

Each bite has a sweet fire of chillies without singing the tongue, and makes for a juicy mouthful. The base is the star here. A love child between a lachcha paratha and a thin crust, the buttery crisp edges are cutting-edge (pun intended).

From the Chicago style double crust deep dish pizza, we pick the French onion (7-inch, half) (Rs 1,150) which we are informed takes 40 minutes to prepare. It is worth the wait, for before us, the server places a two-inch tall pie, layered with mozzarella, caramelised onions, mushrooms and lots of garlic. All this in a sea of San Marzano sauce. We’re eating a well-made French onion soup. It could go a notch higher in savoury and spice for our taste buds.

For serious caffeine fans, there’s a coffee menu by KC Roasters, including an Öko-Caribe cacao mocha and coconut caramel coffee, which we skip for next time.

We go savoury in our dessert choice with Pass the Salt, please (Rs 500), which has a parmesan gelato, tomato granita and pink salt. The bite is chilled, cheesy, and leaves a smoky aftertaste with a salty finish. This one is not for the sweet-toothed but a must-try, if you like to be adventurous with your food.

We walk out with a satiated pizza craving and a doggy bag of leftovers. The takeaway box has been designed with vents to hold the pizza in sturdy form and shape,

and it comes with detailed instructions on reheating. We felt the pricing was on the higher side, but if you are looking for well-dished out pies, this one is a winner, hot off the oven.

Pass the Salt

At Calcot House, Mudhana Shetty Marg, Fort

Time 11 am to 11.30 pm; Mondays closed

Call 9892843983

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Pass the Salt didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals