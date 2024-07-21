Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > How deep is your love for pizzas

How deep is your love for pizzas?

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Phorum Pandya | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

If you appreciate a good pizza pie, a new space in Fort dishes out well-made double crust Chicago-style and Venetian thin crust serves that are the right kind of cheesy and indulgent

How deep is your love for pizzas?

Hawaiian barbeque pizza is topped with grilled pineapple pieces

Listen to this article
How deep is your love for pizzas?
x
00:00

Food: Indulgent
Ambiance: Inviting
Service: Attentive
Cost: Expensive
Verdict: 2/4


On a rain-soaked day, we requested a chef friend to step out of his Malabar abode and join us for an anonymous review. He agrees, because it’s the promise of pizza. Having been a chef in Chicago and proud of his deep-dish pies, he’s happy to check out Pass the Salt in Fort, in spite of a vegetarian menu.


Originally a cloud kitchen by owners Kruti Sanghvi and Vishal Shah that ran from Vile Parle for four years, Pass the Salt’s brick-and-mortar avatar is as a 58-seater space. The all-vegetarian space opened in June in a bylane within Fort’s original business district.


Calzone caponata is a balanced mix of cheese and vegetablesCalzone caponata is a balanced mix of cheese and vegetables

The first contender to be dished out is a calzone. Caponata (Rs 575) comes with a Sicilian mix of onions, aubergine, bell peppers, green olives with mozzarella and ricotta. It’s fluffy, airy and has the perfect amount of filling. Each bite oozes cheese without overpowering the vegetable mix.

We choose Hawaiian barbeque (Rs 750), yes, with grilled pineapple, from the signature thin crust pizzas. These are a signature at the eatery, and the base is inspired by Vienna’s much-loved croissant. A generous spread of barbeque sauce, holds chargrilled onion rings, spice marinated pineapple, red paprika, green chillies and mozzarella. 

The reviewer opted for French onion from the options in Chicago style double crust deep dish pizza. Pics/Phorum PandyaThe reviewer opted for French onion from the options in Chicago style double crust deep dish pizza. Pics/Phorum Pandya

Each bite has a sweet fire of chillies without singing the tongue, and makes for a juicy mouthful.  The base is the star here. A love child between a lachcha paratha and a thin crust, the buttery crisp edges are cutting-edge (pun intended).

From the Chicago style double crust deep dish pizza, we pick the French onion (7-inch, half) (Rs 1,150) which we are informed takes 40 minutes to prepare. It is worth the wait, for before us, the server places a two-inch tall pie, layered with mozzarella, caramelised onions, mushrooms and lots of garlic. All this in a sea of San Marzano sauce. We’re eating a well-made French onion soup. It could go a notch higher in  savoury and spice for our taste buds.  

Pass the Salt

For serious caffeine fans, there’s a coffee menu by KC Roasters, including an Öko-Caribe cacao mocha and coconut caramel coffee, which we skip for next time. 
We go savoury in our dessert choice with Pass the Salt, please (Rs 500), which has a parmesan gelato, tomato granita and pink salt. The bite is chilled, cheesy, and leaves a smoky aftertaste with a salty finish. This one is not for the sweet-toothed but a must-try, if you like to be adventurous with your food.

We walk out with a satiated pizza craving and a doggy bag of leftovers. The takeaway box has been designed with vents to hold the pizza in sturdy form and shape, 
and it comes with detailed instructions on reheating. We felt the pricing was on the higher side, but if you are looking for well-dished out pies, this one is a winner, hot off the oven.

Pass the Salt
At Calcot House, Mudhana Shetty Marg, Fort 
Time 11 am to 11.30 pm; Mondays closed 
Call 9892843983

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Pass the Salt didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai food indian food Food and drink Food Recipes mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK