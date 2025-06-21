Indian restaurateur Zorawar Kalra opens in Tribeca, New York, capping off a 25-year journey across continents and inspired ideas

Dal chawal arancini; (right) The interiors create a multi-sensory experience for diners

Twenty-five years ago, while pursuing his MBA from Bentley University in Boston, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra would drive for four hours every weekend to spend time in New York. He would often dream of opening his restaurant in the Big Apple. In 2025, this vision has finally realised at 78 Leonard Street, in the heart of Manhattan’s most iconic neighbourhood. “New York is the ultimate culinary proving ground,” says Kalra. “Opening here isn’t just another launch — it’s about showcasing India’s new culinary language to one of the most discerning dining audiences in the world.”

Kalra reveals the journey has been in the works for over two decades. Farzi already has a presence in London, Seattle (Bellevue), Bangladesh, and India, in 14 cities, but New York marks a high-stakes milestone. “You don’t make it globally till you make it in here,” he reasons. Known for its theatrical and modern take on Indian cuisine, Farzi — a part of Kalra’s Massive Restaurant Group — blends traditional flavours with global influences. Dishes like the beloved Dal chawal arancini, the tangy Avocado and Raw mango chaat anchor the menu, but Farzi Tribeca brings a fresh twist. The New York edition embraces the city’s seasonal bounty and diverse palate, all while keeping the brand’s signature irreverence and flair intact. Chef Gaurav Chawla, who has been instrumental in shaping the brand’s food ethos in India, will helm the New York kitchen. “We’ve created at least 20 to 23 new dishes unique to New York,” Kalra shares.

Zorawar Kalra. Pics Courtesy/Farzi Cafe

He is particularly thrilled about the early response to the 100-layer Potato chaat and the Whistle podu mutton curry. “It’s a home-style mutton curry cooked in a pressure cooker — just like it’s made in Indian homes on Sundays,” he tells mid-day excitedly. Others include Oh my cod (baked black cod, coconut chilli rub, raw mango moilee); Prawnstar (prawns Chettinad, curd rice pate, dosai waffle crisp); Avo-tikka smash (roast corn hummus, rosemary lace tortilla), Crunch theory: Papad edition (assorted poppadoms, mint jalapeño chutney, curry leaf tomato pachadi, strawberry panch phoran and fresh chilli aioli).



The interiors are bold, dramatic, and in sync with the brand’s signature flair for theatrical dining. A buzzing bar, statement design elements, and immersive lighting work together to create a multi-sensory experience. Kalra is keen to amplify a mission: “To put Indian cuisine firmly on the global map, not just as tradition, but as innovation.”



Ceviche