It’s World Martini Day, and we are spoilt for choice between stirred and shaken. Some of Mumbai’s best bartenders have curated a list of quirky modern takes on the classic cocktail

Listen to this article World Martini Day 2023: Mumbai bartenders share quirky versions of the classic cocktail x 00:00

Litchi-tini

Instead of the three classic olives in your martini, expect three fresh litchis as garnish. Legend has it that the three olives are a cue to finish the drink in three sips. This martini is spiked with gin, litchi, lemongrass, ginger, basil leaves along with a sour mix.

COST Rs 595

AT Bombay Cartel, Kamala Mills Compound, 1st Floor Bombay Hub, Z Wing, Lower Parel; 2nd Floor, Tiara Building, Plot.42, Juhu Galli, near Critical CritiCare Hospital, Gulmohar Road, Juhu.

CALL 8779989215 (Lower Parel)/930368002 (Juhu)

Mango martini

Chef Gresham Fernandes prepares the (right) mango martini. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

It is the last of the season, so grab this one. Chef Gresham Fernandes believes that the list of experimental martinis is endless. “Today’s popular flavours and concoctions include classic martinis, vodka martinis, dirty martinis, espresso martinis, appletinis, French martinis, lemon drop martinis, fruity martinis, spicy margarita martinis. Our mango martini is simple, sweet, tangy and delicious,” he remarks.

COST Rs 700

AT Salt Water Café, Annexe, 87, Rose Minar, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

CALL 8657531985

Run of the dill

Sahil Gangurde makes a Run of the dill cocktail. File Pic

Senior bartender at Plural, Sahil Gangurde’s take on the classic martini is made using gin, dill-infused vermouth, homemade lemongrass and a celery brine.

COST Rs 725

AT Plural, Jai Hind Building, Nanik Motwani Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 9892382740

Marzipan cinnamon martini

Christmas arrives early with this sweet and festive combination. According to head mixologist Avril Gonsalves, the moving flavours include butterfly blue pea flower, hibiscus syrup, fresh passion fruit pulp, agave nectar and fresh carbonated water. “Your drink must look as pretty as it tastes,” he adds.

COST Rs 420

AT Butterfly High, One Lodha Place, Ground Floor, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

CALL 8655973838

Samtini

Yellow samtini at Maikada

A stirred cocktail with tequila, passionfruit, pineapple and star anise, it is named after the owner’s daughter. Today, bartenders are exploring the botanical world with herb-infused marvels like lavender or rosemary. For a spicy kick, explore jalapeño or chili-infused martinis. Floral flavours of elderflower or hibiscus are evergreen.

COST Rs 700

AT Maikada, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner.

CALL 9820256769

Breakfast martini

Made with gin, triple sec, orange marmalade, lime juice and sugar syrup, the drink takes its name from a story. An Italian couple would get into a fight every time the husband would fix himself a martini in the morning instead of having breakfast. One day, the wife spiked the drink with marmalade, and a new martini was born.

COST Rs 700

AT The Burrow, R-3, Adani Inspire, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

CALL 35113057

Badmaash martini

A shahi drink, this vodka concoction contains homemade pineapple saccharum and saffron-cardamom syrup. It is a desi twist on the classic. “Martini concepts with fresher ingredients are currently trending in India. There is an increased use of specialty herbs sourced from different regions. These include jackfruit; there is even a pumpkin seed-infused martini. So the world is moving beyond the classic martini today,” explains Bensan Varghese, head mixologist.

COST Rs 595

AT Badmaash, B 12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

CALL 7400491473

Queso martini

Bartender Sachin Yadav makes a Queso martini. Pic/Shadab Khan

This one gets its savoury kick from the Tomme cheese -washed-gin and addition of truffle oil with dry vermouth. Bartender Sachin Yadav loves to curate his drinks with a unique flavour twist. “A classic martini is great, but people are looking for a twist to the classic cocktail. This martini is umami with a punch of truffle,” he adds.

COST Rs 900

AT Mezcalita, 82, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

CALL 9930495555

Cool fact: How to test your Martini quotient

. What is the difference between a dry, extra-dry and a wet martini?

A dry martini has just a drizzle of dry vermouth as compared to the gin or vodka. The extra-dry will have just a few drops of vermouth. The wet martini, on the other hand, has more vermouth compared to the gin or vodka in it.