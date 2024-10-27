A restaurant in Mira Road is a hat-tip to the unexplored flavours whipped up in kitchens of Odisha that Mumbaikars ought to tuck into

The unlimited thali

Food: Traditional

Ambiance: Functional

Service: Professional

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 2/4

Mumbai's cosmopolitan culture might have ensured that most popular regional cuisines get their due; however, for a city of this scale, we feel that India’s diversity should get a better showcase in the Maximum City. It’s why we did a virtual jig when we learnt about a restaurant that serves authentic Odia cuisine in Mira Road East. Opened last year, this hidden gem took us on a pleasant culinary adventure across our home state, Odisha.

An assortment of Odia staples

Brightly painted in yellow and green with nuggets of trivia about Odisha dotting its interiors, Jagannath Bhog is a no-frills restaurant with an exhaustive menu. From delish thalis to economical combos and single-serve dishes, the menu features a plethora of vegetarian Odia delicacies. Not wanting to miss out on our roots, this writer decided to kick things off on a grand scale, with the unlimited thali (Rs 399).

The restaurant is clean and minimalistic with an outdoor sitting area to host big groups.

A Pipli art painting and (right) a photo of western Odisha’s famous Sambalpuri saree adorn the eatery walls

The wait staff arrive first, draped in dhoti-kurta, bearing condiments and chutneys in copper cutlery and drop them on our banana leaves to commence our thali experience. The rice, curries, bhortas, and bhajas were served in clay bowls neatly explained by the waiting staff. The portions are adequate for one person, and are generously refilled in case you polish off a helping of dahi bara aloo dum quickly. While the mustard-based besara was a tad too pungent for our palate, it complemented the rice with the other curries.

The dalma was a revelation. A unique take on the humble dal, dalma is prepared with boiled vegetables, tempered with panch phoran (five spice mix) and finished with dollops of ghee. A mishmash of dalma with rice and bhaja is soul-nourishing, and we couldn’t get enough of it. A refreshing departure from the theatricality of masalas, the fare’s subtle yet interesting spice profile and varied vegetable content (sajana chauin besara, parwal aloo besan tarkari) make for a diverse palate of flavours. While certain dishes might trick the palates of non-Odia patrons into imagining that they have Bengali origins, folks from the state (like this writer) would beg to differ.

Patrons enjoy lunch at the restaurant. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Despite being sated, we push ourselves to make that mandatory space for desserts without which no meal can be termed complete. We try the famous, melt-in-the-mouth chenna poda (R250/250 gm) and pahala rasgulla (R30). With these sweet drops of heaven there is always the temptation of buying boxes of the same later, as an indulgence. Being so

well-fed on a Sunday never seemed better.

Jagannath Bhog

AT Shop No 5, Sheetal Classic, Sai Karishma CHSL, near KFC, Mira Road East.

CALL 9967371028

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Jagannath Bhog didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals.

