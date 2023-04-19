Celebrate International Curry Week by indulging in Japanese flavours coupled with Indian twists at this Khar restaurant

Curry Udon

International Curry Week: Join the curry fiesta at this restaurant in Khar

It is believed that Japan, a country known to relish fish and meat, took to curry so well after it was first introduced to them in the late 19th century that it has now become a popular pick among the Japanese. The Indian curry is an international treasure, tweaked and moulded as per the culture and taste of a particular country. The British and the Portuguese can be credited to a large extent for its spread across the Western part of the world.



Bira 91 Rise — a premium rice lager known to complement Asian food — is hosting International Curry Week across India to celebrate this cross-cultural traversing of curry. Mizu, a Japanese restaurant in Khar, is participating in this curry fiesta. The celebration will introduce flavours from Japan and other parts of East Asia, adapted from and specially revised for the Indian palate.



“Japanese food is all about texture. It is more toned and subtle,” says Lakhan Jethani, head chef and owner, Mizu. “Indian food, on the other hand, is made to factor in the bomb of spices. In this event, we not only get to showcase our country’s traditional curry creatively, but also how we, as Indian chefs, have come a long way with so much to offer.” The five-course meal has been curated by Jethani and his team, keeping in mind, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates. Starting with a pass-around noori tacos (sushi rice tacos), the team will introduce diners to the history of Japanese curry.

They will move on to khushi-yaki — skewered grilled vegetables or tsukune, before urging patrons to try the curries. Kimchi curry sauce with lotus root crisp will be served with apple yuzu gel. And then, the Japanese special tempura will be served alongside curry comprising freshly made udon noodles topped with scallions. After you have eaten to your heart’s content, the Mizu team will bid you a warm sayonara with mizumono — a mochi brownie coupled with Bira Rise (or rice) beer sorbet.

On: April 21; 8 pm to 10.30 pm Time Mizu, Ganga Jamuna Building, Khar West

Cost: Rs 4,500 (ticket for one includes beer and food)