Prepare the ground: Mumbai chefs share tips on planning meals in advance

While Twitterati had a hearty laugh over someone meal-prepping their cereal for the week, chefs discuss the pros of advance detail-oriented provisions

Patrani macchi

Over the years, this writer has upped her game from being a last-minute juggler to becoming a proud organiser. Although that journey was fuelled by anxiety — obvious gifts of our fast lives — she quite enjoys planning her days in advance. And given her cathartic relationship with food, the ambit of planning includes homely meals, which help her retain a part of her childhood despite challenging deadlines. So when a picture of someone in the US preparing his cereals for the week went viral on the Internet, we were thinking of questions such as, “How basic is basic?” and “Is being prepared more of a mental relief?” Chefs and home chefs share tips about assembling food that can let an Indian kitchen be the centre of drama even amid a hectic schedule.

Little pockets of flavour

Reetu Uday Kugaji, chef and consultant, @chefreetuudaykugaji



Bhutte ka halwa

My work as a consultant chef ensures I have no fixed timelines, but that doesn’t mean what I eat at home has to be any less tasty or nutritious. Readying fundamentals over the weekend and once in the middle of the week helps me. For instance, apart from my go-to ginger and garlic pastes, I store pureed tomatoes that come in handy for Indian curries. Knowing the dishes you can make with the ingredients and prepped spices or condiments at home is important, too.

For instance, with a jar of green chutney in the refrigerator, I can quickly make patrani machhi for lunch or dinner. One can assort salad dressings, slaw mixes, dips and more to serve a flavourful plate. I also keep a batch of desserts in the fridge to sign off meals on a sweet note. Sitaphal aur kesar ki basundi, panjiri, bhutte ka halwa, moong dal halwa, or summer-special kulfis can elevate a simple fare.

Bonding exercise

Fagun Mehta, founder, @tortotwist



Preparation for soup by Fagun Mehta

While we were growing up, my mother — who has her own catering service — was always preparing for professional orders. I have watched my baker sister work ahead of target dates. As a food entrepreneur now, my background helps me prep for bulk orders.

Meal-prepping has unconsciously made me adopt a healthier lifestyle. Listing out dishes that can be made through the week is a fun exercise to bring the family closer. I ziplock and refrigerate pre-cut veggies, dry spices, lentils and grains [to measure] for nutritious comfort foods like soups and khichdi. It’s just less stress on the mind.

A game plan

Brinda Bose Sengupta, home chef, @brinda_bose

I believe in timing myself better. As a full-time schoolteacher and home chef, balancing is part of my skill set. I am not a big believer of having wet masalas and curry bases ready. Curry bases don’t taste the same after refrigeration.

The Bengali steamed fish dishes require a textured paste of freshly grated coconut and mustard seeds. If that’s made in advance, the mustard paste becomes bitter overnight. But yes, pre-planning comes in handy for meat curries that need a marinade. I usually do that early in the morning so the meat can soften and absorb the flavours while I am teaching my students. One of my dishes, chingrir rabdi (in pic, above), needs to sit in a marinade of milk and curd for over five hours.

