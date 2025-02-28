With the holy month of Ramzan upon us, we curate a list of early morning breakfast spots for our regulars looking to get their sehri (first morning meal) on the go

Representation pic

Listen to this article Ramzan 2025: Your food guide to breakfast spots in Mumbai for sehri x 00:00

FOR THE EARLY BIRDS

ADVERTISEMENT

>> On the grill

PALI HILL regulars would know Salim’s as the place for scrumptious mutton roll, baida roti and some galouti kebabs to start your day with. Head over early as they wrap up by 4 am.

TILL 4 pm to 4 am

AT Salim’s Shahi Sigdi, Pali Hill,

Bandra West.

CALL 9967138646

>> Kebabs on the roll

Another late-night haunt that doubles up as a breakfast joint for the pre-4 am crowd, Ayaz’s is a Juhu favourite. From their chicken baida roti to a chicken kalimiri roll (below), hop in early before they shut shop.

TILL 12 am to 4 am

AT Ayaz’s The Kebab Place,

AB Nair Road, Juhu.

CALL 9892599990

>> Binge on biryani

There is never a bad time for biryani. From their signature biryanis to the chicken shahi roll, take your pick for a hefty sehri meal. Be careful not to overdo, as the day can get longer.

From 10 am to 6 am

AT The Hakim’s Kitchen, 1, Hatkesh Udhog Nagar, Mira Road; Manpada, Thane West.

CALL 9321596839 (Mira Road)

>> Jewel in the crown

You cannot go wrong with an early morning binge at this old city favourite. From their thick Shalimar falooda (below) to the Bombay biryani, this neighbourhood icon continues to deliver for the season.

FROM 10 am to 5.30 am AT Shalimar, Vazir Building, Mohammad Ali Road, Bhendi Bazaar.

CALL 69098888

>> Street side delight

If you are craving anything from the regular pav bhaji to a simple bhurji pav or a creamy omelette, this little hole-in-the-wall eatery by Irla market has it all. Perfect for a quick, filling snack that will last you through the day’s works.

TILL 8 pm to 5 am

AT Khurshid’s Pav Bhaji, near Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West.

CALL 7738331244

>> Live the vibes

Economical, fast and perfect for the early morning risers, this eatery delivers dishes on the go. Try their chicken seekh roll and parathas for a carbohydrate high.

TILL 6.30 pm to 4 am

AT Nawab Seekh Corner, near Kalpana Cinema, Kurla West.

CALL 9004292472

>> Down the harbour

If you are racing against the sun in Navi Mumbai, head down to Vashi for a taste of some continental delights at this hotspot. From shawarmas and burgers to Thai delicacies, you can take your pick.

TILL 12 am to 4 am

AT The Streeters, Shop 4/7, Janta Market, Sector 7, Vashi.

CALL 7977501514

FOR THE LATE RISERS



Diners catch up at Olympia Coffee House. Pic/Atul Kamble

>> Coffee and kheema

For over a century, this quaint restaurant has delivered on its promise. Step in for a quick bite of their kheema pav, and a cup of strong coffee to set you on your way.

FROM 7 am onwards

AT Olympia Coffee House, Rahim Mansion, Colaba.

CALL 7666045220

>> Dig into Americana

Looking for a change from the Subcontinental fare? This Navi Mumbai eatery is perfect for Continental classics, as well as vegetarian fare. Do try their grilled cheese sandwich for a classic Americana experience.

TIME 8 am onwards

AT Café Monza, Bhoomi Heights, Sector 8, Kharghar.

CALL 9022224253

>> Go Irani

Head over to Mahim if you seek something familiar and quick to the stomach. Dig into their bread pudding along with your morning cuppa for a sweet beginning.

FROM 8 am onwards

AT Café Irani Chaii, Rosary Chawl, MMC Road, Mahim.

CALL 224455577

>> Colaba tucks

Another popular choice, this SoBo icon continues to serve early risers their protein boost on the way to work. If you are just on the borders of your sehri timings, head over for a quick bite of their shami kebabs.

TIME 8 am onwards

AT Bagdadi Restaurant, Tulloch Road, Colaba.

CALL 222028027