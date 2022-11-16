×
Indulge in smoky pan-Asian delicacies prepared in stone-pots at this Mumbai eatery

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anuja Jain | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Tuck into the warm Oriental flavours of dolsot-inspired fare at a suburban hotspot

Indulge in smoky pan-Asian delicacies prepared in stone-pots at this Mumbai eatery

Korean dolsot


For a while now, stone pot cooking has been perceived as an interactive and visually appealing format to serve food, and it seems to be enticing the Indian palate as well. Likewise, Pan Asian cuisine is witnessing a rise in popularity, with fare beyond dimsums, baos and sushi emerging as new experimentations in the kitchen.


Stone smoked chilli
Stone smoked chilli



Dolsot stone pots are small-sized cookware made of Pagodite — a soft stone often used by Oriental artisans while creating pagodas and similar objects. What stands out in a dolsot or the stone pot bowl is that they do not cool down quickly even after they are taken off the stove. So the rice, noodles or quinoa continues to cook as it arrives on the table, still sizzling, lending the dishes a smokey flavour and crispy texture.


 

Phi phi stone pot
Phi phi stone pot

“At the base of a dolsot, a thin crust of scorched rice/noodles or quinoa is formed. This  needs to be scraped off and eaten in the case of bibimbap. The loosened chunks of the scorched base remain warm till the end of the meal, when it is typically savoured,” explains chef Harihar Biswal of China Bistro which is hosting a dolsot festival. One bowl serves two people, and can be customised with  additional vegetables and meat.

Chef Harihar Biswal
Chef Harihar Biswal

The ongoing festival gives you the chance to move beyond noodles and fried rice; patrons can also savour dishes in a dolsot like the Korean noodle bowl, phi phi stone pot, stone smoked chilli, yum yum tom yum and more. These meals are a great source of energy with a healing effect and immunity-boosting benefits. The more you eat, the better it gets. For foodies, it is a chance to  get sensitised to the aesthetics and elegance so many crave under one roof.

At: China Bistro; all branches
Till: December 11
Call: 7506263565 (Worli)

