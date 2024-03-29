Three Mumbai chefs walk down nostalgia lane to reminisce festivities from their childhood. Plus, check out our guide if you’re craving to indulge in an authentic feast this year

A nostalgic Easter Sunday lunch for these Mumbai chefs would include the traditional pot roast chicken, mutton curry, sorpotel or suckling pig, followed by marzipan sweets or cashew and jaggery eggs, or dodol. representation pic

Listen to this article Relish easter delights: Check out our ultimate feast guide in Mumbai x 00:00

Good roast day

Chef Rohan Dsouza, founder, Coconut Boy



A traditional pot roast

I was born and brought up in Goa, where Easter is a big celebration. Even in terms of the cuisine, the food was diverse. As kids, growing up, we would look forward to the Easter eggs and the chocolates. The day would start with a happy breakfast of sausages, eggs and some chicken. Then, lunch was a happy affair with fish, pork, chicken and sorpotel. It was more red meat. After all, Easter is about the family coming together.

A good roast tenderloin was always part of the Easter lunch menu. A homemade roast chicken is tradition. Also, somehow, the pot roast made at home is tastier than anything made in a commercial space. This was an inspiration that I definitely introduced into my module. A roast chicken with a few mild spices, onions, garlic, and a bit of toddy vinegar to add to the aromatics lift up this festive menu.

Fun for the family

Diana Fernandes, home chef

Easter is different from Christmas. Christmas is more celebratory while Easter has a slow build-up, where people pray, fast and reflect before the Sunday arrives. So, when Sunday does arrive, it comes with sweets.

Our Easter meal was special. From lunch to dinner, there were always guests over. Normally, there would be roast chicken and fugiyas, an East Indian specialty, mutton curry and some vegetables to balance the meal.

There were also the traditional Easter eggs. Back then, there was no chocolate. Cashew and almonds were ground, cooked and shaped into eggs. Sometimes, the eggs would be misshapen, but it would do. Everyone would lend a hand. It was fun for the entire family.

Suits, sweets and meat

Chef Gresham Fernandes, culinary director, Bandra Born



Dodol. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Easter eggs were the main draw. Back in the day, the eggs were not the marzipan ones. They had hard candy that you had to break apart. The festival was about clothes as well. You would get clothes three times a year — on Easter, on Christmas and on your birthday. During the 40 days of abstaining, you’d go buy shoes, clothes and ingredients for sweets. So, there was a slow build-up. Cashews and sugar would come in; I remember coconut being grated at home in the run-up to Easter Sunday.



Shepherd’s pie

We lived in a joint family. In the week leading to Easter, the family would go to church together. We would wear suits for Easter mass; no T-shirt and jeans back then. With food, it was simple. Right now, you can eat meat every day. Back then, even chicken was for a Sunday. I grew up on vegetables and fish. There would be a dried fish pickle or curry or eggs; it was simple.

Easter would be for roast chicken, pork or a suckling pig. I was too young to be in the kitchen, but we would get odd jobs like grinding cashews or peeling onions. There was often sweet dodol made of jaggery and coconut. Someone had to keep stirring the pot to prevent it from getting burnt. That would inevitably be the kids’ task.

Green mutton curry recipe by Diana Fernandes

Ingredients

>> 1 kg mutton, parboiled

>> 4 to 5 large onions, sliced

>> 3 tomatoes, sliced

>> 2 bay leaves

>> 8 green chillies

>> 12 to 15 cloves garlic

>> 1 inch ginger

>> Small bunch coriander leaves

>> 12 peppercorns

>> 2 tsp cumin seeds

>> 1 inch cinnamon

>> 6 to 7 cloves

>> 4 cardamoms

>> 1 tsp turmeric

>> Salt as per taste

Method

Grind garlic, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, turmeric, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon, cloves and cardamoms for the masala.

Heat oil in a pan. Add two bay leaves and sliced onions, and fry till golden. Add sliced tomatoes and cook for five to seven minutes. Add the ground masala, salt and fry well. Add par boiled mutton and cook together. When the mutton is done, add lime juice.

Optional: If required, potatoes can be added, after frying the ground masala.

Order your Easter feast here

>> Sabrina’s Kitchen

From shepherd’s pie to basa with sweet potato and fishcakes, there is a wide variety for the occasion.

Call 9920538085

Cost Rs 450 onwards

>> The Cake Jeanie

Take your pick from rum balls, to marzipan Easter eggs to make it a sweet Sunday.

Call 9819491102

Cost Rs 90 onwards

>> The Goan Poie’s

Try a typical Goan Easter menu, from sorpotel to pork vindaloo or a chorizo maas.

Call 9167164009

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

It’s eggs-citing

Sign up for a happy Easter Egg hunt to relive festivities the good, old-fashioned way.

On Today; 9 am to 1 pm

At Organic Farmer’s Market, D’Monte Park, Bandra West.