A quintessential monsoon snack, corn lends itself to being reimagined in several flavourful ways

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Monsoon snack: Check out hot tips and finger-licking recipes for corn x 00:00

Even if you don’t like corn as much as seven-year-old Tariq, ‘The Corn Kid’ on Instagram, who claims that he ‘can’t imagine a more beautiful thing’ in his viral song, there’s no denying the timeless allure of a piping hot sweet corn cob with a pat of butter when it’s pouring down outside. But if you, like many Mumbaikars, are craving some novelty in terms of flavour, read on for hot tips and finger-licking recipes from two self-proclaimed corn-loving chefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sriracha butter corn ribs

Ingredients

. 2 pieces corn on cob

. 4 tbsp sriracha sauce

. 3 tbsp butter

. Oil for frying

. Chopped parsley to garnish

Method

Cut the corn in quarters length wise and deep fry in oil. In a bowl, mix the butter and sriracha sauce. Once the corn ribs are fried, brush them with this butter mixture. Place them neatly in a bowl, garnish with chopped parsley and serve piping hot.



Recipe courtesy: Karishma Sakhrani

Corn tikki

Ingredients

. 1 boiled corn kernels

. 1 medium boiled, mashed potato

. 1 onion (small, finely chopped)

. 2 green chillies (finely chopped)

. 1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

. 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

. 1 tsp coriander powder

. 1 tsp cumin powder

. 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

. 1 tsp garam masala

. 2 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)

. Salt to taste

. 2 to 3 tbsp bread crumbs

. Oil for shallow frying

Method

If using fresh corn, boil the corn kernels until tender. If using frozen corn, thaw and boil them as per the package instructions. Once boiled, coarsely grind the corn kernels in a food processor or blender, leaving some texture. In a large mixing bowl, combine the coarsely-ground corn kernels, mashed potatoes, chopped onion, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Add bread crumbs or cornflour to the mixture to help bind the tikkis. Mix everything well to form a dough-like consistency. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties or tikkis. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow fry the tikkis until they are golden brown and crispy on both sides. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve the corn tikkis hot with green chutney, tamarind chutney or a yogurt dip.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Ishijyot Surri

Corn collective

Corn is a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in various delicious and healthy ways, especially during the rainy season. Here are a few ideas and hacks to prep it right using basic kitchen staples, says Sakhrani. She and Ishijyot Surri suggest the following steps:

. To prepare fresh corn, hold the cob vertically in a large bowl and use a sharp knife to slice off the kernels. This helps contain the kernels and makes clean-up easier.

. To make corn fritters extra crispy, let the batter rest for 10 minutes before frying. This allows the baking powder to activate fully.

. For a thicker consistency when making corn soup, add a small peeled and diced potato to the pot while simmering the corn. It will blend smoothly and add creaminess without extra dairy.

. Coat corn kernels with a flavourful batter and deep-fry for crunchy, bite-sized snacks.

. Puree boiled corn with vegetable or chicken broth and season them with herbs and spices to prepare a smooth, comforting soup.

. Mix fresh corn with cherry tomatoes, basil and a splash of balsamic vinegar. Serve on toasted baguette slices for a tasty snack.