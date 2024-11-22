With the first batches of strawberries being spotted across Mumbai’s markets, here’s our curation of innovative and quirky mentions across city restaurants, a recipe to try and quick hacks to use the fruit smartly
Slice of perfection
Indulge in this luscious cheesecake with a buttery base and creamy filling topped with thinly sliced strawberries and a chocolate covered
strawberry.
Log on to: loveandcheesecake.com
Cost: Rs 1,350 onwards
Savour the sweetness
This Time: less treat brings together farm-fresh strawberries layered with smooth ice cream, drizzled with sweet syrup, and topped with a generous helping of whipped cream for a juicy strawberry
surprise.
Time: 11.30 am to 11.30 pm
AT Mahabaleshwar Juice Centre, Olivia Prime, Uthalsar, Thane West.
Call: 9082175829
Cost: Rs 150 onwards
Berry blissful
This tiramisu features delicate sponge ladyfingers soaked in lemon juice and elderflower liqueur, layered with strawberry mascarpone and topped with strawberries.
Log on to: @newyorksouffle
Call: 9819819250
Cost: Rs 800
Toasty affair
Try this innovative twist with the strawberry avocado toast. It features multigrain bread topped with avocado mash, a strawberry and kale salsa, crumbled feta cheese, and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
AT Farmers Cafe, Shop No 1, Celeste Building, Kinchin Society, 14th Road, Khar West.
Log on to: @farmerscafemumbai
Call: 7506015930
Cost: Rs 590
Fresh twist
This salad blends fresh greens with tadgola, strawberries and a tangy strawberry tomato vinaigrette.
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
AT Project Hum, 16 Gasper Enclave, St John the Baptist Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: @project.hum
Call: 9337883053
Cost: Rs 534
Italian delight
This maritozzi features soft, pillow-ey buns stuffed with freshly-made whipped cream and sliced strawberries, all topped off with a delicate dusting of sugar.
Time: 11 am to 12.30 am
AT Mahabi Cafe Patisserie Gelato, Shop no. 9, Unique Vistas, near Neelkanth Greens, Thane West.
Log on to: @mahabipatisserie
Call: 8850839511
Cost: Rs 350
Scoop, savour and smile
Soak in this treat that starts with a layer of strawberry and Gondhoraj lemon sorbet, followed by a smooth vanilla ice cream base. A generous topping of the in-house strawberry compote adds a burst of sweetness.
Log on to: @induicecream
Cost: Rs 420
The old-school way
Savour the nostalgia with this iconic dessert. Smooth sweet cream is mixed and topped with sliced juicy strawberries for a Time: less midnight treat.
Time: 5 am to 1 am
AT Haji Ali Juice Centre, Lala Lajpatrai Marg, Tardeo.
Call: 23512553
Cost: Rs 330
Double the fun
Enjoy the best of both worlds with these indulgent chocolate-covered strawberries, dipped in Belgian chocolate and topped with cookie crunch, sprinkles, or gold dust. Available for delivery in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
Log on to: fruitilicious.in
Cost: Rs 400 onwards
Guilt-free goodness
Binge on a vegan, gluten and refined sugar-free delight featuring fluffy vanilla sponge layered with whipped cream, and juicy strawberries for an indulgent yet guilt-free treat.
Log on to: @skinnybakes_mumbai
Call: 9810522537
Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards
Handy hacks
>> Soak your strawberries in water and vinegar for two minutes to keep them fresh
>> Blend strawberries with lemon juice. Freeze, and use the cubes to make vitamin C and antioxidant-infused water.
>> Blend strawberries with olive oil, cider vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper for a tangy vinaigrette.
- Arunita Ghoshal, chef
Strawberry salsa with sweet nachos
Ingredients
For the salsa:
>> 1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
>> 1 cup spiced strawberry compote (see recipe below)
>> 1 tsp lemon juice
>> Powdered sugar, to taste
>> 2 tbsp mint leaves, finely chopped
>> Pinch of salt
For the sweet nachos:
>> 3-4 ready tortillas
>> 1 tbsp melted butter
>> 2 tbsp cinnamon sugar
For strawberry compote:
>> 200g fresh strawberries, chopped
>> 100g sugar
>> 1 tbsp lemon juice
>> 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
>> 1 tsp cinnamon powder or fresh rosemary (optional)
>> A pinch of red chilli flakes or chopped basil leaves (optional)
Method
In a bowl, mix the chopped strawberries with lemon juice, a pinch of salt, powdered sugar, and mint leaves. Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the dish. In a saucepan, combine the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat until the mixture thickens. Add balsamic vinegar and cinnamon powder (or rosemary) for depth of flavour.
For a spicier kick, include red chilli flakes or basil leaves. Let the compote cool, then mix it into the chilled strawberry salsa. Cut the tortillas into triangles resembling nachos. Brush them with melted butter and sprinkle cinnamon sugar evenly over the surface. Bake in a preheated oven at 120°C until crisp and golden. Allow to cool. Place the sweet nachos on a serving plate. Serve with the chilled strawberry salsa as a dip, or drizzle the salsa over the nachos for a burst of flavour.
Recipe courtesy: Mahek Mandlik