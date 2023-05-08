Bandra’s new gelato halt offers the big scoop with its Italian techniques and Indian-inspired flavours

A staff member scoops gelato

Listen to this article This Bandra eatery offers hand-churned Italian gelato in Indian flavours x 00:00

It’s a happy sight — to see gelato in a cup, cone, sandwich and sundae at the table. We are at chef Rachi Gupta’s The Gelato Bar trying to calculate how all this deliciousness would fit into one’s system.

The artisanal gelateria opened its pastel purple shutters today, to offer hand-churned Italian gelato in Indian flavours crafted with locally-sourced ingredients and in-house toppings. Inside you’ll find bits of Italy and Mumbai, churned together, not just in the gelato but also in the interiors — from the Italian Terrazzo flooring to the photographs of the chef’s trip to Italy last October when she studied gelato-making at the Carpigiani Gelato University. There’s a table and a long bench so patrons can also enjoy their gelato treats at the space.

(Clockwise from left) Filter kaapi in a croissant sandwich, raspberry sorbet and Sicilian pistachio gelato, a cup of cappuccino, and hot fudge sundae

Our eyes are on the 16 gelato pans. We start with the vegan options — Sicilian pistachio, dark chocolate chip and Alphonso mango (Rs 210/small cup with two flavours; Rs 520/large cup with three flavours). The pistachio has smoky notes from the roasted nut. “We source the pistachios from Sicily because they have a very different flavour profile from the ones here.

Pistachio is the holy grail flavour of gelato, so I wanted to ensure the taste was authentic,” reveals Gupta. We’re surprised that the non-vegan variant of the Alphonso mango, made from Ratnagiri mangoes, tastes quite like the fruit eaten with cream. Milk-based gelatos are Rs 195 for a small cup and Rs 450 for a large cup.

The chocolate flavours are a hazelnut-ey Gianduja, an indulgent dark chocolate, and dark choco chips with a pleasant bitter aftertaste. The vanilla, and stracciatella or chips and cookies were refreshingly subtle without an overpowering essence. The two blend well in the hot fudge sundae (Rs 399) with in-house brownies, chocolate chips and almonds — it’s a must-try.



The display showcases the 16 available flavours. Pics/Aishwarya Deodhar

Our personal favourites were the filter kaapi for its strong yet clean-on-the-palate cold coffee flavour, the yogurt with poached strawberries flavour with creamy and muted milky flavour, and the roasted almond for a salty, sweet and nutty kick. The berry cheesecake was not a win for us as it was a little heavy for our stomach.

Chef Rachi Gupta

The store nails texture and flavour — no synthetic mess here. They, however, veer towards the sweeter side, so if you’re looking for balance, get a scoop of filter kaapi that we mentioned before, for a touch of the bitter, salted caramel crunch for salty notes, and aam panna or raspberry for a bit of tang to even out the sweet. We spy a toppings bar, coffees, teas, affogatos in coffee and hot chocolate (Rs 300), a range of sundaes as well as gelato sandwiched in brioche, croissant or cookie. We try filter kaapi in a croissant (Rs 280); it’s a buttery, flaky and messy bite and quite filling as a snack. We might’ve miscalculated our capacity, but we’re not unhappy about it.

The Gelato Bar

On: All days; 12 pm to 1 am

At: Shop No 6, Shiv Ashthan Heights, 16th Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: @thegelatobar_ (On Swiggy, Zomato and Thrive soon)

Call: 8591724396