An 18-year-old law student’s bomboloni cloud kitchen recently tasted social media virality online. We catch up with the young chef for a chat after a hearty taste test

Samridhi Elantholy fries bombolonis at her Malad residence. PIC COURTESY/SAMRIDHI ELANTHOLY; (right) caramel and tiramisu bombolonis. PICS/DEVASHISH KAMBLE

It’s that time of the year when the first drop of rain sends Mumbaikars racing to slice onions and dunk them in sizzling oil. In Malad, however, residents are snacking on traditional Italian bomboloni, thanks to first-year law student Samridhi Elantholy. La Joie, the 18-year-old’s new home kitchen has caught eyeballs aplenty — 21 million, if you were to judge it by its viral success on Instagram. We decided to order a batch of the Italian favourite anonymously for a taste test.

By the time the bombolonis arrive at our doorstep after placing an order one day earlier, the sweet aroma of fried goodness is already wafting out of the neatly packaged takeaway boxes. Inside are four bombolonis, and inside each one of them, sweet fillings — tiramisu, blueberry, caramel and creme brulee. Spacious tall bento cake boxes ensure there’s no cream smudged on the lids. It also means we’ll have to give the usual lick-of-the-lid ritual a miss, but can we really complain?



(From left) The blueberry cream filling packs a fruity punch; crème brûlée bomboloni and blueberry cream bomboloni

Elantholy’s treats are golden brown on the outside, with generous sugar dusting. We tuck into the tiramisu bomboloni (R170) first. The crisp crust gives way to soft airy bread and a balanced coffee and cream filling which isn’t excessively saccharine. We give it a thumbs up for those lacking a sweet tooth. The blueberry cream bomboloni (Rs 120) fills this sugar shaped void with its sweet, fruity notes and blueberry pulp. Pro tip: Don’t let the fluffy, pillow-y bread trick you, these fried doughnuts are heavy treats.

The creme brulee bomboloni (Rs 140) with its no-frills visual presentation is the surprise stand out for us. A dessert inside a dessert was never a bad idea, to be honest. While all fillings on the menu are eggless, one can barely notice the omission. The mark of a well-done bomboloni is most apparent in the simple caramel variant (Rs 130). A white line running across the doughnut, separating two crisped halves, tells us Elantholy knows her Italian culinary etiquette. It comes on the back of blood, sweat and literal tears, she reveals in conversation after our bomboloni haul.



The desserts come in sturdy, roomy bento boxes

“Months before my 12th Board exams, I was setting up a stall in my housing complex in Malad to push my business. I sold out my inventory of 50 bombolonis on Day 1, and once again on Day 2,” she recalls. If Elantholy sounds like a hardened entrepreneur at the age of 18, it’s because at 17 she was delivering desserts door to door, and at 16, learning the chops from her mother, and baking cakes for neighbourhood celebrations. “But running a home kitchen isn’t the same. I’m the chef, the marketer and the manager, all in one,” she laughs, adding that her parents have been her first cheerleaders, even lending a hand in packing bombolonis on weekends.

The first-year law student now shuttles between college duties and her home kitchen. “When my content went viral online last month, my inbox flooded, and subsequently, crashed. I lost many active orders that day. I wept for days, and took it as a learning experience. It was around the same time I gave my semester exams in college,” she recalls. Elantholy is now assisted by a team member who manages orders.

The young baker has found another responsibility to shoulder recently. After surpassing her monthly revenue goals, selling as many as 70 bombolonis on her best days, Elantholy is turning online mentor for budding home chefs. “Today, I posted a video detailing the A to Z of starting and running a home kitchen,” she reveals enthusiastically, before signing off to whip up a fresh batch.

