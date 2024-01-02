Some of Mumbai’s biggest chefs and restaurateurs look into the crystal ball to suggest the most exciting ingredients and cuisines, and innovative techniques that look set to stir the pot all year

File photo

Listen to this article What’s cooking in 2024? Mumbai chefs, restaurateurs predict how food will shape up this year x 00:00

Nikkei rising

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore DF, co-founder, The Tanjore Tiffin Room

Over the recent past, I have seen a steady rise in Japanese cuisine. You will see more evolved Japanese places coming up. We will see a new definition of the Nikkei cuisine — food that combines elements of Japanese and Peruvian styles. It is a move towards more specific and rare Asian styles. My personal wish is to see more India-forward restaurants. People will slowly begin to find interest in local flavours. It is part of being honest as a restaurateur. We have to put out what is real out there. India is a vast and ancient culture of food, and we often take it for granted. That thought is set to change.

Make way for the fungi

Keenan Tham, managing director, co-founder, Pompa and Pebble Street Hospitality

Mushrooms have been around as a superfood for a long time but recently they have been making a huge comeback. Apart from the host of health benefits that they offer and also being a good source of protein, they are versatile and come in a variety of interesting textures and unique flavours, which ensures their appeal to a wider audience. Non-processed foods and natural fermented foods will also take centrestage, going ahead in 2024.

Vocal for local

Akash Deshpande, chef de cuisine, Nava

I think that sometimes, Indian restaurants, while trying to copy the West, do not realise that the former are creating fare that is local to their region. I think a lot of chefs are now beginning to focus on regional Indian cuisine because everyone relates to their roots. Even in my kitchen, I try to showcase ingredients such as kokum or karwand that are local to Maharashtra. I am a Maharashtrian, and am classically trained in French cuisine, so I merge both. Somehow, all chefs return to their mother’s kitchens — the cooking we grew up on. At its heart, food is about nostalgia. Even the best chefs in the world make things they grew up loving. They might do it differently, but it is a return to the roots.

Discovery of Indian grains

Ranveer Brar, chef, founder, Kashkan Dubai

The year will be about a rediscovery of Indian food — especially grains and hyperlocal fats. For a long time, fats were defined as bad for you, but now we are learning more about local oils like coconut, and good fats. Local grains are also increasingly entering food conversations due to their beneficial role towards our health and ecosystem. With reference to menus, the generic curation will be left to five-stars while restaurants will lean towards more specific cuisines. You must have something different to say if you open a restaurant in the city. I hope the year sees more exploration of South American cuisine and food from the North East that has a holistic use of fermentation.

Greener way ahead

Chef Miera Asrani, founder of Chef’s Table Culinary Studio, Vashi

Plant-based alternatives look bright this year. Not only for ethical and environmental reasons but also as a health-conscious choice. These alternatives, derived from legumes, grains and vegetables, offer a spectrum of nutrients and are often lower in saturated fats, contributing to heart health. They are also rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. As consumers increasingly prioritise their health, restaurants are catering to the growing demand and incorporating plant-based dishes into their menus. Along with a renewed sense of experimentation, restaurants aren’t shying away from innovative ways to explore new flavour profiles

and ingredients.

Desi dekho

Vicky Ratnani, chef and author

I think it is going to be a combination of several things. This year, many chefs will turn to fermentation, cooking over fire and pickling to give another layer to their food. It also works to take advantage of what is growing best in the season. We will also see a rise in the use of Asian ingredients such as Korean pastes. At the same time, there will be an increased use of produce such as chillies from the North East. There is a lot of interesting work happening with bamboo shoots. Even seaweed is starting to get popular. I foresee a lot of innovation in plant-forward menus as well. There will definitely be a focus on local elements and techniques. It’s going to be a fun and spicy ride, with bold flavours.