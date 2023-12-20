Christmas 2023: Want to shop for decorations? Here are the best places in Mumbai

With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, here are some of the best places to shop for the most sparkly bling this festive season

Shoppers examine the festive wares at a store outside Crawford Market

Colaba Causeway

Most Mumbaikars’ favourite shopping street for junk jewellery and quirky clothing transforms every festive season into a dazzling spectacle with vibrant lights and festive decorations. Not only locals but even tourists can be seen shopping here for Christmas décor that can be picked up for a good bargain.

At: Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

Hill Road, Bandra

This famous shopping destination offers a stunning spread of decorations and an array of twinkling lights. Stroll through some of the bylanes of Bandra to enjoy their Christmas charm before you head out to Hill Road and get your hands on some of the prettiest tree-toppers in town.

At: Bandra West.



Festive décor at a store in Crawford Market. Pics/Atul Kamble

New Karnataka General Stores, Chembur

This store holds a special place in the hearts of all Chemburites. It stands as one of the oldest establishments in the area, specialising in Christmas décor. Don’t be misled by its vintage exterior — the interior boasts a delightful selection suitable for every Christmas tree and home. This festive shop stocks a range of decorations, with a mix of traditional and quirky, including baubles, luxurious ornaments and statement embellishments.

At: Natraj Cinema Building, Station Road, Chembur East.

Raave’s, Bandra

This pop-up store is the ideal one-stop halt if you prefer to skip budgeted Christmas decorations. The old-time favourite stocks export-quality X’mas collections from baubles, to bonbons, crackers, Christmas trees, fairy lights and Santas in all shapes and sizes. Don’t forget to check out their unique paper stars from Germany and Italian crib sets.

At: First floor, Gitaneel Arcade, next to Elco Market, Bandra West.

Tej Prasarini, Matunga

This one’s a hidden gem, quite literally, as you have to go around the school building to find the small store nestled in the ground floor. On the expensive side, however, they stock some unique collections including Christmas trees, and a variety of lights. Truly, a real-life fairy tale cove.

At: Don Bosco Matunga Campus, Youth Services Building, Matunga East.

Santacruz West Market

If you’re looking for cute, quirky Christmas décor, check out this market near the western exit of the Santacruz railway station. The area transforms into a haven as several décor stores pop up during the festive season. The market is abuzz in the evenings and features tree decorations, fairy lights, festive figurines and more.

At: Outside Santacruz railway station, Santacruz West.

Galleria, Powai

If you are shopping in Powai, walk into the Galleria department store for a cool collection of Christmas decorations. Small boutique stalls as well as pop-up stores offer charming little tree decorations and a wide range of ornaments, fairy lights, and wreaths.

At: Galeria Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Jade’s Gift Shop, Andheri East

This shop in Andheri has some quirky and unique collections to help you ring in the holidays. Choose from enchanting seasonal doorbells to luxurious Christmas tree skirts amongst a host of other ornaments.

At: Eco Residency, next to Hotel Keys, Marol, Andheri East,

Crawford Market

The classic favourite and perhaps, the most magical place to shop for Christmas decorations in the city. This wholesale market is your best bet for a new tree or ornaments. You can also check out the stores on Abdul Rehman Street and be blown away by the limitless choices of

ornaments and variety of Christmas trees in these makeshift shops.

At: Abdul Rehman Street, Crawford Market.

APMC Market, Vashi

The wholesale market at APMC in Navi Mumbai is a good halt for Christmas décor shopping if you live here. If this is your first time in the neighbourhood, be aware that the market is divided into two parts — for vegetables and groceries, while the adjacent area is for quirky gift and decoration items.

At: Sector 19, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.