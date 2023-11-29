Get your kids ready for the season as this workshop will treat them to festival values, craft, music, dance and much more

Children will learn to create gifts for mothers at the workshop

Listen to this article Christmas 2023: Your kids can attend this workshop to learn how to take part in festivities x 00:00

Christmas is a few weeks away. As children around the world wait dotingly for Santa Claus to bring them gifts, his red underpants go missing! What will Santa do now? “This story always cracks kids up,” says Kripa Kotak, founder of Hullabaloo Children’s Studio. The new space in Juhu, which Kotak likes to call a playground for children’s brains, is all set to host a four-session workshop for kids to get their tiny, little hands all geared up well in time for Xmas, starting today.



A child makes DIY ornaments

ADVERTISEMENT

“Christmas is a festival of giving. Our workshop aims at showing kids how to make the most of the festival by giving gifts to their loved ones,” Kotak remarks. Taking us through the workshop, she tells us that on the first two days, the kids will learn to make Christmas lanterns, snowmen and DIY Santa ornaments to decorate their personal trees. Day three will feature a storytelling session that will shed light on the importance of the celebration as a festival of giving, and find a solution to the missing underpants that left the main character of the festivity in a quandary. “On that note, the kids will move on to making a gift for their mother [a DIY photo frame carrying a picture of the child and the mom, and a reindeer gift bag],” she says, adding that the fourth day will be a Christmas party.



A Christmas tree decoration session

“At the party, kids will get their own mini-Christmas trees, with string lights and ornaments to decorate it. They will also be given surprise gifts hidden under the tree; followed by DIY cookie boxes for them to decorate the cookies with icing and sprinkles,” she informs. During the two-hour weekly sessions, the kids will also enter A Christmas Carol world of their own. “Each of these sessions will be followed by a singing lesson by Miss Anna [from the studio’s Acoustic Classroom], where they will learn classic Christmas songs like Santa Claus is coming to town and Rudolph, the red nosed reindeer, among others, and perform it at the Christmas party,” Kotak adds.



Kids at a music class from a previous edition

Kotak will host two batches over four sessions. The first batch starts today, and the other one will begin on Friday. While these will take place once a week, she also has provisions for kids who might not be able to make it during the week. “We have planned one-off workshops on Saturdays, starting this week, that will follow a similar routine and even have an adult and kid session, where they will craft Christmas essentials together,” she signs off on a cheery note.

On: November 29 to December 20; 4.30 pm onwards (Wednesday batch); December 1 to December 20 (Friday batch), 4.15 pm onwards; December 2, 11 am onwards (one-off Saturday workshop)

At: Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, off AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Log on to: @hullabaloo.kids

Call: 9653410559

Cost: Rs 8,000 (weekly batches); Rs 1,800 (one-off Saturday workshop)

Also Check out



Pic Courtesy/Prerna Haria

>> All for one

Learn to paint your own Christmas-themed ornaments and candles alongside a variety of techniques to create a stocking for yourself. Design, carve, and create your own festive greetings, letters and wrapping paper with art educator Prerna Haria.

Age group: 4 years and above

On: December 2 onwards

At: Prerna Unlimited, Namdev Prasad building, Sion East; Manisha Annexe Building, Tata Colony, Mulund East.

Call: 8169565045 (to register)

Cost: Rs 200 per session

>> Frosty beats

Dance away the month of Christmas to themed songs.

Age group: 3 to 7 years

On: December 7 onwards

At: Little Butterflies Montessori School, St John the Baptist Road, Bandra West

Call: 7506391768

Cost: Rs 3,000 (for one month); Rs 800 (for a single session)

>> Best out of the waste

Create unique season’s decorations for your home using disposables as well as creating your own wrapping paper.

Age group: 5 years and above

On: December 23; 10:30 am to 12 noon At Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

>> Camp like a champ

This five-day camp has theme-based activities on each day.

On: December 18 to 22; 9.30 am to 12 noon

At: Craft Bugs Atelier’s Christmas Camp, Linking Road, Khar West

Call: 9702098390

Cost: Rs 5,500