Step up your style game in 2025 with these key trending shades

Deepika Padukone in orangeade

Listen to this article Want to ace your sartorial game in 2025? Opt for these trending shades x 00:00

Yes, mocha mousse may be Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2025 but if you, like this writer, are eager to incorporate colours other than the questionable hue of lukewarm coffee into your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. “Beyond our longing for comfort and indulgence [which is the rationale for mocha mousse being this year’s top pick], 2025 will also be a year for playful experimentation, which is evident in the colours that are dominating designers’ mood boards across the world,” explains fashion stylist Mitali Ambekar.

ADVERTISEMENT



Mitali Ambekar

Image consultant Greeshma Thampi predicts that the fashion landscape will be painted in bold accents and unapologetically vibrant hues. “The mood this year is anything but basic. We’re seeing a lot of intense pops of colour, whether in pastel, borderline fluorescent or jewel tones, which are representative of confidence and exuberance,” she explains. With that, she and Ambekar share their top picks for 2025.

Orangeade

The colours of tangerines and clementines have infiltrated the world of fashion with their vibrant zest, says Ambekar. This colour works just as well for power dressing-inspired workwear looks, as it does in impactful casualwear. An orangeade blazer with neutral trousers and gold accents makes for a memorable work look, while a flowy orangeade midi dress with nude heels spells summer. If you dare, combine orangeade palazzo pants with a buttery yellow crop top for a cool colour-blocked style statement, she says.

Tomato red



Kareena Kapoor styles a tomato red saree

A pendulum swing away from the ubiquitous mocha mousse is the next big colour for 2025 — a bold, unabashed red. “This colour commands attention. It oozes sophistication if used in the right amounts,” says Thampi. She notes that the easiest way to sport this hue is with neutrals such as black, white, beige, tan, terracotta and olive green.



Greeshma Thampi

Or you could use tomato red as an accent colour in your lipstick, footwear, handbag, or even ruby-inspired jewellery. “Red paired with denim is an all-time favourite for more casual occasions, while a monochromatic red outfit, such as a glamourous red gown in a trendy mermaid cut packs a punch for nighttime events,” she continues.

Future dusk



Raashi Khanna sports a future dusk outfit

Named by World Global Style Network as their Colour of the Year for 2025, this colour is a dark, shifting and intriguing shade that oscillates between blue and purple, Thampi says. “The colour feels almost regal, which makes it a popular choice for special occasions, festivals and weddings. This colour works excellently in smaller accents as well — I predict that statement accessories and eye makeup in future dusk will be one of the hottest trends for 2025,” she says, noting that its versatility and gender-inclusiveness make the colour an excellent choice for classic styles and investment pieces.

Barely butter



Alia Bhatt rocks a buttery yellow suit

This muted warm yellow is subtle and sophisticated, making it a perfect pick for the spring-summer season, says Ambekar. She suggests pairing the colour with grey for a chic but fresh look, or with powder pink to amplify the pastel cuteness. “Buttery yellow is representative of optimism and happiness. The colour is quite versatile and can lend dimension to a variety of looks, depending on how you pair it. For instance, olive, rust, brown and clay tones will tone it down, while pastels such as seafoam green or baby blue will make for an easy-going daytime look. If you aren’t afraid to make a statement, combine buttery yellow with vibrant coral, blue or lavender,” she suggests, adding that this colour is best reserved for day looks.

Powder pink



Aashim Gulati in a monochrome powder pink suit. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

The colour embodies femininity and elegance, says Ambekar. She suggests pairing it with buttery yellow for a chic pastel combination, or black for contrast. A powder pink blouse worn with black trousers and nude pumps makes for an understated but elegant workwear look. Garments in this colour stand out when paired with rose gold and diamond accents, which enhance its softness. Thampi believes that a monochrome powder pink outfit makes an interesting fashion statement. “You could also incorporate this hue into your makeup, in the form of a lipstick or a soft blush,” she signs off. Other colours that compliment power pink are burgundy, lilac and jade.