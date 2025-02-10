Love latte? Here are top spots to enjoy the beverage in Mumbai

As a toast to the morning cuppa on National Latte Day in the USA today, we bring a desi twist to the celebration. Whether you love your latte creamy, or with a kick of spice, Mumbai has something for every palate

A serving of creamy jaffa latte. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

A dash of zest

The creamy jaffa latte brings together flavours of smooth chocolate, vibrant orange and espresso for a perfectly balanced treat. With a rich, velvety texture and citrusy sweetness, the drink is a refreshing fusion of comfort and taste. If you enjoy unique textures and flavours, the coconut latte is another must-try option with its smooth and subtly

sweet profile.

AT KC Roasters by Koinonia (Chuim Village, Khar West; Kemps Corner)

TIME 10 am to 8.30 pm

LOG ON TO @kcroasters

CALL 9136650277 (Khar)

COST Rs 250 onwards

Nutty comfort]

A latte served with a pairing of avocado toast

For those who swear by dairy-free alternatives, this almond milk latte can be a game-changer. The nutty undertones of almond milk paired with robust espresso make it a wholesome and flavourful choice.

AT Banyan Tree Cafe, 7, Calicut Road, Ballard Estate, Fort.

TIME 8 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO @banyantree_cafe

CALL 9619033000

COST Rs 300

Spiced caffeine

Two powerhouse flavours, chocolate and ginger, come together in this latte variation. The rich cocoa imbued with ginger is a must-try for those who like a little spice in their sip.

AT Love and Latte (Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West; Juhu; Mulund) TIME 8 am to 1 am

LOG ON TO @lovenlatte

CALL 9819136661

COST Rs 250

Sweet and savoury

A perfect balance of rich espresso, buttery caramel, and a hint of sea salt makes this salted caramel latte an irresistible indulgence.

AT abCoffee (Wadala, Powai, BKC)

TIME 8 am to 8 pm

LOG ON TO @abcoffeeindia

CALL 7400150341 (BKC)

COST Rs 177 onwards

Dark elixir

A cup of hazelnut latte

A luxuriously smooth hazelnut latte, where rich espresso meets a subtly sweet, roasted aroma — comfort in every sip. If you prefer a bolder variation, try the activated charcoal latte — visually striking and healthy.

AT Mokai, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West.

TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @mokaiiindia

CALL 9820062166

COST Rs 280 onwards

Fruity crunch

Banoffee oat latte

Love banana with your oatmeal? This latte is a match made in heaven. The banoffee oat latte combines the sweetness of the fruit with the creaminess of oat milk to complement the bold espresso.

AT Ritual Café, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

TIME 8 am to 11.45 pm

LOG ON TO @ritualdailycoffee

CALL 90829 43228

COST Rs 345

DIY delight

Love to experiment with flavours? Head over to Panvel and craft your own latte with options like caramel, hazelnut, and Irish syrups. Whether you prefer a sweet, nutty, or boozy twist, you can perfect your own recipe.

AT Mount View Cafe and Bistro, Vavanja Road,

Panvel. TIME 11 am to 10.30 pm

LOG ON TO @mountviewcafebistro

CALL 7021474940

COST Rs 200 onwards

Chilled elegance

Vanilla almond iced latte

Who says lattes have to be hot? The vanilla almond iced latte, with aromatic vanilla and creamy almond milk, from this city outlet is perfect for the city’s never-ending summer.

AT Bombay Coffee House,

(Ballard Estate, Fort; Bandra)

TIME 9 am to 9 pm

LOG ON TO @bchbombay

CALL 22614489

COST Rs 250 onwards

Match-a it up

A chilled glass of matcha latte

A classic with a vibrant twist, the matcha latte is earthy, rich and different. The subtly sweet sip is served both hot or chilled to your preference.

AT Bean Theory, Manpada, Thane West. TIME 11 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO @beantheory_coffee

COST Rs 250 onwards