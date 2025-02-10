Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Love latte Here are top spots to enjoy the beverage in Mumbai

Love latte? Here are top spots to enjoy the beverage in Mumbai

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

As a toast to the morning cuppa on National Latte Day in the USA today, we bring a desi twist to the celebration. Whether you love your latte creamy, or with a kick of spice, Mumbai has something for every palate

Love latte? Here are top spots to enjoy the beverage in Mumbai

A serving of creamy jaffa latte. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Love latte? Here are top spots to enjoy the beverage in Mumbai
x
00:00

A dash of zest


The creamy jaffa latte brings together flavours of smooth chocolate, vibrant orange and espresso for a perfectly balanced treat. With a rich, velvety texture and citrusy sweetness, the drink is a refreshing fusion of comfort and taste. If you enjoy unique textures and flavours, the coconut latte is another must-try option with its smooth and subtly 
sweet profile.


AT KC Roasters by Koinonia (Chuim Village, Khar West; Kemps Corner)
TIME 10 am to 8.30 pm
LOG ON TO @kcroasters
CALL 9136650277 (Khar)
COST Rs 250 onwards


Nutty comfort]

A latte served with a pairing of avocado toastA latte served with a pairing of avocado toast

For those who swear by dairy-free alternatives, this almond milk latte can be a game-changer. The nutty undertones of almond milk paired with robust espresso make it a wholesome and flavourful choice.

AT Banyan Tree Cafe, 7, Calicut Road, Ballard Estate, Fort.
TIME 8 am to 10 pm
LOG ON TO @banyantree_cafe
CALL 9619033000
COST Rs 300

Spiced caffeine

Two powerhouse flavours, chocolate and ginger, come together in this latte variation. The rich cocoa imbued with ginger is a must-try for those who like a little spice in their sip.

AT Love and Latte (Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West; Juhu; Mulund) TIME 8 am to 1 am
LOG ON TO @lovenlatte
CALL 9819136661
COST Rs 250

Sweet and savoury

A perfect balance of rich espresso, buttery caramel, and a hint of sea salt makes this salted caramel latte an irresistible indulgence.

AT abCoffee (Wadala, Powai, BKC)
TIME 8 am to 8 pm
LOG ON TO @abcoffeeindia
CALL 7400150341 (BKC) 
COST Rs 177 onwards

Dark elixir

A cup of hazelnut latteA cup of hazelnut latte

A luxuriously smooth hazelnut latte, where rich espresso meets a subtly sweet, roasted aroma — comfort in every sip. If you prefer a bolder variation, try the activated charcoal latte — visually striking and healthy.

AT Mokai, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West. 
TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm 
LOG ON TO @mokaiiindia 
CALL 9820062166
COST Rs 280 onwards

Fruity crunch

Banoffee oat latteBanoffee oat latte

Love banana with your oatmeal? This latte is a match made in heaven. The banoffee oat latte combines the sweetness of the fruit with the creaminess of oat milk to complement the bold espresso.

AT Ritual Café, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
TIME 8 am to 11.45 pm
LOG ON TO @ritualdailycoffee
CALL 90829 43228
COST Rs 345

DIY delight

DIY delight

Love to experiment with flavours? Head over to Panvel and craft your own latte with options like caramel, hazelnut, and Irish syrups. Whether you prefer a sweet, nutty, or boozy twist, you can perfect your own recipe.

AT Mount View Cafe and Bistro, Vavanja Road, 
Panvel. TIME 11 am to 10.30 pm 
LOG ON TO @mountviewcafebistro 
CALL 7021474940
COST Rs 200 onwards

Chilled elegance

Vanilla almond iced latteVanilla almond iced latte

Who says lattes have to be hot? The vanilla almond iced latte, with aromatic vanilla and creamy almond milk, from this city outlet is perfect for the city’s never-ending summer.

AT Bombay Coffee House, 
(Ballard Estate, Fort; Bandra)
TIME 9 am to 9 pm
LOG ON TO @bchbombay
CALL 22614489
COST Rs 250 onwards

Match-a it up

A chilled glass of matcha latteA chilled glass of matcha latte

A classic with a vibrant twist, the matcha latte is earthy, rich and different. The subtly sweet sip is served both hot or chilled to your preference.

AT Bean Theory, Manpada, Thane West. TIME 11 am to 10 pm
LOG ON TO @beantheory_coffee
COST Rs 250 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai coffee mumbai food Food and drink mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK