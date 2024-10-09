Breaking News
World Mental Health Day 2024: Why you should attend these therapeutic sessions

Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Sign up for these upcoming sessions

Experience the transformative power of free-form movement with a live DJ set by Primal Flow, UK. Rooted in ancient practices, Ecstatic Dance offers a space to express, release emotions, and connect with your mind, body, and spirit. No dance experience needed — just move and celebrate life through dance.
ON October 12; 5 pm 
AT The Integral Space, Lower Parel West. 
LOG ON TO @primalflow_esctaticdance 
COST Rs 550


Journey beyond fear
Embracing Life and Death is a compassionate workshop that offers tools to help manage anxiety and find peace when confronting the fear of death or caring for loved ones nearing the end of life. 
ON October 13; 5 pm 
AT Virgo Apartment, Marve Road, Malad West.
LOG ON TO @blissfullife.net 
COST Rs 1,100 


Zen and paws
Downward Doggies offers a joyful yoga session with playful, adoptable puppies, supporting local shelters and helping pups find homes. Puppy kisses and tail wags add to the fun, making it a relaxing, heartwarming event. Mats are provided, or bring your own. 
ON October 13; 10 am 
AT Studio 23, Tulsiani Chamber, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO @pawasana_ 
COST Rs 899 onwards


Dye your day
Here, participants will learn tie-dye techniques with guided instruction, using provided materials, including T-shirts for kids and adults. This relaxing, therapeutic activity encourages socialising and offers a break from screens and routine.  
ON October 13; 11.30 am 
AT Love & Latte, Shop 4 & 5, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 850 onwards

