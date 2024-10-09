Sign up for these upcoming sessions

File pic

Listen to this article World Mental Health Day 2024: Why you should attend these therapeutic sessions x 00:00

Dance your truth

Experience the transformative power of free-form movement with a live DJ set by Primal Flow, UK. Rooted in ancient practices, Ecstatic Dance offers a space to express, release emotions, and connect with your mind, body, and spirit. No dance experience needed — just move and celebrate life through dance.

ON October 12; 5 pm

AT The Integral Space, Lower Parel West.

LOG ON TO @primalflow_esctaticdance

COST Rs 550

ADVERTISEMENT

Journey beyond fear

Embracing Life and Death is a compassionate workshop that offers tools to help manage anxiety and find peace when confronting the fear of death or caring for loved ones nearing the end of life.

ON October 13; 5 pm

AT Virgo Apartment, Marve Road, Malad West.

LOG ON TO @blissfullife.net

COST Rs 1,100

Zen and paws

Downward Doggies offers a joyful yoga session with playful, adoptable puppies, supporting local shelters and helping pups find homes. Puppy kisses and tail wags add to the fun, making it a relaxing, heartwarming event. Mats are provided, or bring your own.

ON October 13; 10 am

AT Studio 23, Tulsiani Chamber, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO @pawasana_

COST Rs 899 onwards

Dye your day

Here, participants will learn tie-dye techniques with guided instruction, using provided materials, including T-shirts for kids and adults. This relaxing, therapeutic activity encourages socialising and offers a break from screens and routine.

ON October 13; 11.30 am

AT Love & Latte, Shop 4 & 5, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 850 onwards