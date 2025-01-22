If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A moment from the play Waiting for Naseer

Live music to East Indian dining experience, explore these events in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Rise to the funk

Kick-start the weekend with Funk Town, a live performance by the Adil Manuel Collective before you let loose to the groovy beats of DJ Ruskin.

TIME 8 pm onwards

At Hylo, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Friday

Comedy unleashed

Enjoy a night of nonstop laughter with stand-up comedian Inder Sahani (below) at his latest family-friendly solo show titled Papa.

TIME 10.40 pm onwards

AT Live It Up Consultancy, Kamat Industrial Estate, Prabhadevi.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 444

Saturday

Naseer nostalgia



Naseeruddin Shah

Catch Waiting for Naseer, a philosophical comedy wherein two actors wait at the Prithvi Theatre café to catch a performance of their favourite actor’s new play.

Time 8 pm onwards

AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 350

East Indian feast

Join the mother-daughter duo of Veera and Natasha Almeida for an East Indian cooking and dining experience themed around a traditional East Indian wedding.

TIME 11 am onwards

AT Jao Shiker, Giriz, Vasai.

LOG ON TO @igoreyaa on Instagram

COST Rs 1,600

Sunday

Improvised cheers

Unleash your creativity at the Wham Bam Improv Jam, a platform for novice improvisers.

TIME 3 pm onwards

AT Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499

Step into history

Explore Mumbai’s rich history with Falak Chowdhury on a heritage walk around (above) August Kranti Maidan.

Time 9 am

MEETING POINT August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo.

CALL 8291055774

COST Rs 599