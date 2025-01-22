Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Live music to East Indian dining experience explore these events in Mumbai this weekend

Live music to East Indian dining experience, explore these events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 23 January,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Live music to East Indian dining experience, explore these events in Mumbai this weekend

A moment from the play Waiting for Naseer

Listen to this article
Live music to East Indian dining experience, explore these events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Rise to the funk



Kick-start the weekend with Funk Town, a live performance by the Adil Manuel Collective before you let loose to the groovy beats of DJ Ruskin.
TIME 8 pm onwards 
At Hylo, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.


Friday
Comedy unleashed

Enjoy a night of nonstop laughter with stand-up comedian Inder Sahani (below) at his latest family-friendly solo show titled Papa.
TIME 10.40 pm onwards
AT Live It Up Consultancy, Kamat Industrial Estate, Prabhadevi.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 444

Saturday
Naseer nostalgia

Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah

Catch Waiting for Naseer, a philosophical comedy wherein two actors wait at the Prithvi Theatre café to catch a performance of their favourite actor’s new play.
Time 8 pm onwards
AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
ENTRY Rs 350

East Indian feast

Join the mother-daughter duo of Veera and Natasha Almeida for an East Indian cooking and dining experience themed around a traditional East Indian wedding.
TIME 11 am onwards
AT Jao Shiker, Giriz, Vasai.
LOG ON TO @igoreyaa on Instagram 
COST Rs 1,600

Sunday
Improvised cheers

Unleash your creativity at the Wham Bam Improv Jam, a platform for novice improvisers.
TIME 3 pm onwards
AT Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 499

Step into history

Explore Mumbai’s rich history with Falak Chowdhury on a heritage walk around (above) August Kranti Maidan.
Time 9 am
MEETING POINT August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo. 
CALL 8291055774
COST Rs 599

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music Comedy shows Theatre Food mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK