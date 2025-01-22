If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
A moment from the play Waiting for Naseer
Thursday
Rise to the funk
Kick-start the weekend with Funk Town, a live performance by the Adil Manuel Collective before you let loose to the groovy beats of DJ Ruskin.
TIME 8 pm onwards
At Hylo, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Friday
Comedy unleashed
Enjoy a night of nonstop laughter with stand-up comedian Inder Sahani (below) at his latest family-friendly solo show titled Papa.
TIME 10.40 pm onwards
AT Live It Up Consultancy, Kamat Industrial Estate, Prabhadevi.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 444
Saturday
Naseer nostalgia
Naseeruddin Shah
Catch Waiting for Naseer, a philosophical comedy wherein two actors wait at the Prithvi Theatre café to catch a performance of their favourite actor’s new play.
Time 8 pm onwards
AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 350
East Indian feast
Join the mother-daughter duo of Veera and Natasha Almeida for an East Indian cooking and dining experience themed around a traditional East Indian wedding.
TIME 11 am onwards
AT Jao Shiker, Giriz, Vasai.
LOG ON TO @igoreyaa on Instagram
COST Rs 1,600
Sunday
Improvised cheers
Unleash your creativity at the Wham Bam Improv Jam, a platform for novice improvisers.
TIME 3 pm onwards
AT Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 499
Step into history
Explore Mumbai’s rich history with Falak Chowdhury on a heritage walk around (above) August Kranti Maidan.
Time 9 am
MEETING POINT August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo.
CALL 8291055774
COST Rs 599