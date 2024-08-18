With six Indian Olympians finishing in fourth place at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympiad, the debate over unfulfilled potential refuses to die down. Experts from sport and the corporate world discuss how it’s possible to take that final leap

Lakshya Sen missed out on a chance to become the first male Indian shuttler to win a medal at Paris. The 22-year old was among six athletes from India who took fourth place at the 2024 Olympic Games. File pics

Listen to this article Mind the gap: Experts share tips to take the final leap in sports and professional life x 00:00

The Internet is filled with legions of proselytisers praising the benefits of positive thinking; secrets of Marcus Aurelius’ life are distilled into 30-second reels for quick consumption. However, the narrow defeats and six fourth-placed rankings across disciplines at the recent 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are a reminder that it takes more than just a positive mindset to reach the podium. While no one can point a finger at Lakshya Sen or Mirabai Chanu, for lacking mental fortitude, there is a collective search for that missing element that could have helped them win a medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blend of training and focus

Former India shuttler, Jishnu Sanyal, shares, “Sport is 70 to 80 per cent mental. There are only so many strategies and variations any player or team has. The game’s rules are the same for everyone. The difference lies in the mind.”

Mirabai Chanu competes in the 49kg event

He admits, “I did not realise this while I was playing, but every sportsperson must devote 10 to 15 per cent of their training regimen towards mental fitness.”

Corporate trainer and leadership coach, Simita Sambyal agrees. She says, “There has to be a mindset shift even before the physical preparation begins. In corporate, as in sports, there is a need to accept the challenge and visualise your success before you start,” she says. Both experts agree that for success, an individual’s feelings, thoughts and beliefs must align to a fixed goal.

Play the game, not the person

At times, individuals can find themselves facing an insurmountable obstacle that leaves them stumped. Sambyal observes, “Sometimes, when they fail, people begin to obsess over their mistakes. They lose sight of the controllable factors.”

Manu Bhaker

Sanyal sees this as most evident in sport à la Roger Federer struggling against Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. He says, “This happens when you personalise the opponent rather than focus on the game. For instance, in the recent Olympics, I got a feeling that Lakshya [Sen] was overwhelmed by the emotion of being so close to a medal.”

Quinton D’Souza, a learning and development manager (India) at a corporation, notes, “A corporate leader aiming at an objective must prepare for challenges and be flexible when the unexpected arises. It takes more than self-confidence and focus to be at the winner’s table.”

The key is to focus on the simple tasks. Positive reinforcement and visualisation are techniques the experts recommend. “Trust your process. The results will follow,” says Sambyal.

It is important to take some time out every day to refocus on your goals and drown out the noise. Representation pic

Above the crowd

Even when the individual is ready and prepared, the pressure can keep building. “This affects a player during crunch, high-pressure situations. In the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final, the nation was driven up to such a frenzy. I believe the players were caught up in it. That’s why I always say, Indian athletes have to prepare for 10 per cent more pressure [than others],” Sanyal remarks. D’Souza agrees. He says, “Managing expectations also helps to avoid burnout. Time management and self-care is essential or you will burn yourself out before you reach the target.”

This is where self-awareness comes in. Sambyal points out, “Your friends, corporate colleagues, rivals, even industry gossip can overwhelm you. It can fuel self-doubt that can throw your plans awry. It is important to find a way to shut out these noises.”

Simita Sambyal, Quinton D’Souza and Jishnu Sanyal

A matter of pride

Sanyal suggests, “In the end, players have to be self-centred. All athletes are proud of their skills. This pride is essential for their success.”

Such self-centredness also requires the individual to move away from the crowd. Sanyal recommends an hour of silence and isolation every day. “The more tranquil your mind is, the easier it is for your skills to flow,” says the shuttler, who is now trying his hand at writing.

The experts echo the wisdom of the late 19th century American poet Walter Wintle who wrote, ‘Life’s battles don’t always go/To the stronger or faster man/ But sooner or later the man who wins/ Is the man who thinks he can.’

At 2024 Paris Olympics

. Arjun Babuta Men’s 10m air rifle

. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat Mixed team archery

. Lakshya Sen Men’s singles badminton

. Anantjeet Singh and Maheshwari Chauhan Mixed skeet shooting

. Mirabai Chanu Women’s 49kg category, weightlifting

. Manu Bhaker Women’s 25m air pistol

At previous Olympics

Milkha Singh (first from left) missed out on a third-place finish in the 400m event by 0.1 seconds at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome

. 1960, Rome

Milkha Singh (men’s 400m athletics)

PT Usha. Pics Courtesy/Olympics. com

. 1984, Los Angeles

PT Usha (women’s 400m hurdles athletics)

. 2004, Athens

Mahesh Bhupathi/Leander Paes (men’s doubles, tennis)

. 2016, Rio de Janeiro

Abhinav Bindra (men’s 10m air rifle)

. 2016, Rio de Janeiro

Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna (mixed doubles)