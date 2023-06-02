Breaking News
Ahead of World Bicycle Day, check out these apps that make cycling easy

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Tomorrow is World Bicycle Day, and here’s a list of apps that encourage the sport among avid cyclists

Track your miles


Strava: Ride, Run, Hike is a popular app among cyclists and runners because of its progress-recording features. It records your activity, the time you take, and the pace you maintain to cover a distance. By comparing your daily progress, you can also analyse your performance. The app keeps you motivated with various challenges and tips from other users. It is easily accessible by smart watches.
Log on to App Store, Google Play Store


Create your own path


Ride with GPS: Bike Navigation is the ultimate path-finder for those who prefer to explore new routes. You can customise your own route before setting off on your adventure. The same route can be shared with friends who wish to join you on your cycling journey or want to keep track of your location for safety.
Log on to App Store, Google Play Store

All in one

Cyclemeter Bike Computer records activity, suggests ways to improvise and find new routes. The application has been specially created to work in tandem with Apple products. It works more smoothly than other compatible apps on iPhones and Apple watches, and is a popular choice among Apple users.
Log on to App Store

