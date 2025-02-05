Discover rural Maharashtra's hidden gems at this fair: How women entrepreneurs are shaping the market

Spearheaded by women entrepreneurs from the rural regions of our home state, this annual fair is a haven of authentic ingredients, regional handicrafts and fresh, organic farm produce

An installation of a bullock cart at the fair. PICS/DIVYASHA PANDA

With the intent to introduce the rustic flavours and vibrant spirit of rural Maharashtra to Mumbaikars, Mann Deshi Foundation is back with a four-day fair (mahotsav) to celebrate the culture, knowledge and expertise of farmers and artisans from multiple villages and towns across the state.

“It is important to provide both dignity and the right price to the artisans and farmers of our state. We have been engaged in training and transforming women from rural regions of the state into successful entrepreneurs in our business schools since 2014. This event is a way for us to ensure that the women of our villages are self-sufficient and confident in their line of business,” says Chetna Gala Sinha, founder of Mann Deshi Bank and Foundation.

Celebrating one million women entrepreneurs in this edition of the fair, the Mann Deshi Chambers of Commerce has been instrumental in empowering women and micro-entrepreneurs with finance and capital to navigate the financial landscape smoothly. This edition of the fair features 78 stalls consisting of live-food counters whipping up regional dishes like Kolhapuri misal, modak, and mande along with stalls bearing fresh spices, organic fruits and vegetables, handloom textiles and handicraft products.

A packet of dry mango pickle

1 Relish with delight: With over 20 varieties of pickles and chutneys, this stall is a heaven for those with a piquant palate. From drumstick and turmeric pickle to traditional dry mango pickle, chunky murabbas in sweet and sour bases and roasted flax seed mixes — the products are all home-made with fresh spices and no artificial preservatives.

AT Stall 40, Jayantika

CALL 9561653011



Mounds of spices at the fair

2 Spice galore: From freshly ground turmeric powder to curry-based spice mixes like Malvani fish masala, Saoji mutton curry masala and Byadgi chilli powder, the heaps of spices at this stall are pounded in a traditional mortar and pestle to ensure freshness, taste and aroma. Available in packs, ranging from 100 gm to 1 kg, the spices are free of artificial colours and come with a shelf life of six to nine months.

AT Stall 112, Madhuri Masale

CALL 8010561643



Canvas and khun bags

3 Bags for all: This stall stocks a vast collection of bags from Pune, like wallets, sanitary napkin pouches, tote bags, potli bags and slings made primarily from jute and canvas. Our favourite was their collection of fusion bags that used a mix of canvas and khun for a traditional touch to modern accessories.

AT Stall 65, Maan Deshi Foundation Textile

CALL 9552023393



Organic fruits from Pandharpur

4 Nature’s bounty: Straight fromn Pandharpur in Solapur, this stall has on sale products sourced from farms that include muskmelons, guavas, bananas, pineapples and chikoos, all cultivated using natural manure and organic farming methods.

AT Stall 87, Fruit stall

CALL 9021130194

>> Sign up for workshops including Warli painting and live jewellery-making sessions

>> Tuck into fare from live food stalls that will serve delicacies like gavran mutton and the traditional Dangi dish from Silvassa

>> Catch folk performances such as the Gajji dance and wrestling matches

>> Experience a slice of rural lifestyle such as the Nandi Bail (bull), Pingala (traditional dance)