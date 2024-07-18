Do you love Manga? Check out this online store to indulge in your favourites

This box was delivered to us within a week in top-notch condition. The website also has a range of other Manga series to choose from. The sale continues till July-end

In the race to grab the best monsoon deal, Naruto Uzumaki has got us covered. While titles from the Manga series are some of the quickest to finish, they are also expensive. With leading e-stores selling a Naruto box set (Volume 1 to 27) at Rs 11,599, we were surprised when an advertisement by e-store, The Chapter Crafters, claimed it had the same for sale at Rs 1,899. This box was delivered to us within a week in top-notch condition. The website also has a range of other Manga series to choose from. The sale continues till July-end.

