Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Do you love Manga Check out this online store to indulge in your favourites

Do you love Manga? Check out this online store to indulge in your favourites

Updated on: 18 July,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

This box was delivered to us within a week in top-notch condition. The website also has a range of other Manga series to choose from. The sale continues till July-end

Do you love Manga? Check out this online store to indulge in your favourites

The Naruto manga box set

Listen to this article
Do you love Manga? Check out this online store to indulge in your favourites
x
00:00

In the race to grab the best monsoon deal, Naruto Uzumaki has got us covered. While titles from the Manga series are some of the quickest to finish, they are also expensive. With leading e-stores selling a Naruto box set (Volume 1 to 27) at Rs 11,599, we were surprised when an advertisement by e-store, The Chapter Crafters, claimed it had the same for sale at Rs 1,899. This box was delivered to us within a week in top-notch condition. The website also has a range of other Manga series to choose from. The sale continues till July-end.


Log on to thechaptercrafters.com



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK