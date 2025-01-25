Two girls aged 12 and 13 have gone missing from a brick kiln in Thane's Kakadwal village. A kidnapping case has been filed, and police are investigating their disappearance.

Representational Pic

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, have gone missing from a brick kiln in Kakadwal village, situated in Thane district, Maharashtra. A kidnapping case has been registered by the police in connection with their disappearance, according to authorities on Saturday.

The girls were last seen at the brick kiln on the evening of Thursday, and despite efforts from their parents and the kiln owner to search for them, they could not be found. Following this, the distressed family members approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

The Hill Line police station has registered a case under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to kidnapping.

Thane: Teen who left home after being scolded by mother found dead in Dombivli creek

The police on Monday said that a 15-year-old girl, who left her house earlier this month after her mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on mobile phone, was found dead in a Dombivli creek after nine days in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The girl resided with her family in the Dombivli area.

On December 5, her mother asked her not to spend too much time on her mobile phone and rather pay attention to her studies, reported PTI.

The girl, in a fit of anger, later left the house, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

After failing to find her, her family members filed a missing complaint with the local police the next day, reported PTI.

The police subsequently registered an FIR on charges of kidnapping.

According to the official, the police had also got a message that on December 5, a girl jumped into a creek from Motagaon bridge in Dombivli, reported PTI.

On Saturday afternoon, a body was in the Dombivli creek and was identified as that of the teenager by her family members, he said, reported PTI.

The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said, adding a probe was on into the girl's death.

Woman kills 1-yr-old son after quarrel with mother-in-law in Thane

A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son by throwing him in a water tank following a dispute with her mother-in-law over the infant's health issues in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Kasane village near Vasind in Shahapur taluka on Wednesday and the Padgha police later arrested the woman, they said.

The child's father, who worked as a security guard at a nearby godown, married the woman in 2022.

Last year, the couple's son was born with a congenital illness and had been receiving treatment at the Wadia Hospital in Mumbai, an official from Padgha police station said.

The woman and her mother-in-law were frequently at odds over the child's care and well-being.

On Tuesday, the child's grandmother, concerned about his health, decided to take him to Titwala during a visit to her daughter.

However, the child developed a fever there and his grandmother brought him back to Kasane late Tuesday night, the official said.

Later, a heated argument took place between the child's mother and grandmother over his health condition, he said.

The child's father left for his night shift work after attempting to calm the situation, reported PTI.

When he returned on Wednesday morning, he briefly played with his son before falling asleep.

During this time, the child's mother allegedly drowned him in a water tank located on the first floor of the house, the official said.

Later, when the man was unable to find his son, he began a search for him along with family members and friends.

In the meantime, the child's mother approached police with a complaint, claiming her son had gone missing, the official said.

Her husband grew suspicious and confronted her. The woman then confessed to him that she had killed their child, he said.

The man subsequently contacted the Padgha police and filed a complaint.

The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, police inspector Bala Kumbhar said, reported PTI.

The woman was taken into custody and booked for murder and other charges, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)