Representational pic

A 35-year-old man caught for drunk driving allegedly manhandled and threatened an on-duty constable in Mumbai while claiming to be the son of a senior cop, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday at Four Bungalows locality in Andheri. The accused was later arrested, the Versova police officer said.

The constable stopped the accused while conducting the checking for drunk driving, he said.

He was found driving a car under the influence of alcohol. When the constable asked him to show his driving license and other papers, the accused got angry and started arguing with the cop, the officer said.



The accused abused and threatened the constable by saying his father is a DSP (deputy superintendent of police), he said.

A person present at the spot shot a video of the incident, which later went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Mishra. He used to provide security guards for events in the city.

After the incident, the accused was brought to the local police station, placed under arrest and booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was subsequently produced before a local court where he accepted his mistake. He was released after paying a fine of Rs 10,000, the police said.

Last month, a 24-year-old son of a politician had slammed his BMW into a scooter, killing a 45-year-old woman. According to the police, the accused was in an inebriated state. The victim and her husband had gone to Crawford Market and were on their way to their residence at Worli Koliwada when the accident took place. According to the police, the accused, Mihir Shah, and a few friends had been to the Global Tapas Bar in Juhu where they had spent Rs 18,000. "Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, 31, abandoned their car near Kalanagar and then parted ways. He was fully aware that he had committed a crime so he removed the number plate and kept it in the backseat. He also tried to destroy the sticker on the car. Hence, we have added sections pertaining to the destruction of evidence under the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita],” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)