39-year-old interior designer murders wife near Mumbai after she gets custody of their kids

Updated on: 11 October,2024 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The incident took place at Mira Road near Mumbai. The accused has been arrested, the police said

39-year-old interior designer murders wife near Mumbai after she gets custody of their kids

Representational pic

A 39-year-old interior designer was arrested for brutally killing his litigant wife on a street in Mira Road near Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The murder allegedly took place over a custody battle related to the couple's kids.


The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed Khan, stabbed his 36-year-old wife Amreen multiple times using a sharp-edged weapon. She suffered severe injuries on neck and chest, leading to her death on the spot.


According to the police, Amreen had come from Bandra in Mumbai to take her children after the Thane Sessions Court handed over their custody to their mother.


"Locals who were offering the Friday prayer came to rescue a grievously wounded Amreen, but it was too late by then," a source in Mira Road told mid-day.

Another source said, “There was blood shot in the eyes of her husband, who stabbed her multiple times on the neck and chest. The woman started to bleed profusely on the road.”

When the killer saw the locals approaching him, he tried to escape but he was caught and handed over to the police.

