71-year-old security guard dies after being hit by school bus in Mumbai; driver arrested

Updated on: 25 October,2024 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The man sustained severe injuries in the incident. The school bus driver immediately arranged for transportation and took the injured guard to a hospital in an autorickshaw. However, upon examination, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead

71-year-old security guard dies after being hit by school bus in Mumbai; driver arrested

Representational pic

71-year-old security guard dies after being hit by school bus in Mumbai; driver arrested
A tragic road accident in Dahisar (East), Mumbai, claimed the life of a 71-year-old security guard on Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Mohan Mulik, a resident of Kajupada Dahisar East.


Mulik was on his way to work in Ashok Van area when he was struck by a school bus, MH 47 DL 0251, near the Hanuman Temple.


He sustained severe injuries in the incident. The school bus driver, Arvind Kapse, immediately arranged for transportation and took the injured man to Shatabdi Hospital in an autorickshaw. However, upon examination, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.


According to police sources, the victim used to stay his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Kajurpada locality. His son Manohar, 41, who is also a security guard, works in Malad.

Based on Manohar's complaint, the Dahisar Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Kapse was produced before the court after his arrest. The court has remanded him in judicial custody, an officer from Dahisar Police Station said.

