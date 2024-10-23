Steals gold from cupboard while family was seated in another room

The MHB Colony police team nabbed the accused within 24 hours of the crime

A woman from Dahisar West hired house cleaning service staff from ‘NoBroker’ for a pre-Diwali cleanup, but along with the house, one of the employees allegedly cleaned out her safe too. According to the police, the woman, who lives near Rustomjee school, had booked house cleaning services on October 20 and two employees arrived to clean her house the following day.

They cleaned the living area, the sofa, the kitchen, and two bathrooms before leaving. While checking her bedroom cupboard on Tuesday, the woman discovered that around gold ornaments weighing 60 grams were missing. She searched the house and also asked her daughter and mother-in-law, but they were unaware of the missing ornaments. The woman suspected the cleaning staff were responsible and so she approached the MHB Colony police station to report the matter.

“A case was registered and under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite and senior inspector Mahesh Balwantrao, PSI Sandeep Gorade and the detection team began the investigation. They obtained the contact details of the cleaning services contractor who sent staff to clean the complainant’s house and subsequently detained one Sufyan Saudar,” said of officer from the MHB Colony police.

According to the officer, Saudar revealed during questioning that he had registered as a cleaning services provider on NoBroker and would send two of his friends for cleaning whenever someone booked the service. The police obtained the details of his two friends and detained them for questioning on Tuesday night. Arbaz Firoz Khan, 27, confessed to the crime. “We have arrested Arbaz,” the officer added.

On the day of the incident, the complainant was at work while her daughter and mother-in-law were at home. While the two employees from the service were cleaning the house, her daughter and mother-in-law remained seated in another room. During this time, Arbaz took advantage of the situation and cleaned out the safe.

Within 24 hours of the incident, the MHB Colony police detection team traced Arbaz and caught him in the Malwani area. He was produced in court and remanded in three-day police custody, the officer said.