Maharashtra govt suspends three cops after sexual assault at Badlapur school

Updated on: 20 August,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued, Fadnavis said

Maharashtra govt suspends three cops after sexual assault at Badlapur school

The protesters on Tuesday held a Rail Roko agitation in Badlapur

Maharashtra govt suspends three cops after sexual assault at Badlapur school
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual assault abuse of two girls at a school amid massive in Badlapur protests, reported the PTI.


"The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.




The state government has already ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual abuse of two female students.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis directed the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

The opposition parties have alleged that the parents of the victim girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before taking their complaints.

CM Shinde orders high-level probe in Badlapur sexual assault case, SIT formed to investigate case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered for a high-level probe into the Badlapur sexual assault and an SIT was formed to investigate the case.

CM has taken serious notice of the recent sexual assault incident involving young girls at a prominent school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra, an official statement said on Tuesday.

CM Shinde has directed the officials that the accused shall be prosecuted in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice. Additionally, CM Shinde warned that if such incidents occur again, action will be taken against the school management as well, it said.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed to implement the need to investigate whether 'Sakhi Savitri Committees' are in place at schools in the state, the statement said.

These committees are designed to provide support and ensure safety for students.

The official statement said, "Upon learning of the assaults, CM Shinde immediately consulted with Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. He stressed the importance of implementing permanent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister recommended installing complaint boxes in every school for students and parents who face difficulties. He also suggested closely monitoring staff members who have regular contact with students, including checking their backgrounds."

(with PTI inputs)

