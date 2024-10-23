The gang used to target only medical shops, breaking their shutters to steal cash

The accused have been taken into custody by Charkop police

Listen to this article Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested x 00:00

The MHB police in Borivli busted a gang—Chillar Chor Gang—on Wednesday and detained four of its members. A police officer said that the accused have been handed over to Kandivli’s Charkop police, who took them into custody in connection with a recent burglary case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the arrests were made in the Boisar and Malvani areas.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jamal Abdul Shaikh alias Maya, 31, Mohmad Shahid Ansari alias Aadha, 28, Abdul Rahman Chaudhary alias Gunda, 25, and Abdul Hameed Chaudhary, 28.

The police said that the gang specialises in stealing cash from medical shops, particularly loose change. The gang used to target only medical shops, breaking their shutters to steal cash. They would steal not only currency notes but also the coins (chiller) often kept in these establishments for daily transactions, said the police.

The gang, in the past few weeks, allegedly targeted two medical shops within the jurisdictions of MHB and Charkop police stations, stealing approximately R2 lakh from a medical store in the Charkop area and R18,000 in loose change from a shop in the MHB area.

The investigation began following a complaint filed by the owner of the IC Colony medical shop from where Rs 18,000 were stolen.

Investigating officers said that the police swung into action after a complaint was registered with the MHB police.

The police said that they reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident from the nearby area and identified one of the accused—Jamal, and he was subsequently arrested from Malvani’s Ambujwadi area.

During interrogation, Jamal revealed the names and locations of his accomplices. Following the information, one suspect was arrested from Boisar and two others from Malvani.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing Rs 2 lakh from a medical shop in the Charkop area on October 7.

The Charkop police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.