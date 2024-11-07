Cyber police file FIR against e-commerce platforms, sellers over glorification of gangsters; sold clothes to be seized

T-shirts available for sale online featuring underworld figures

Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered an FIR against sellers, e-commerce platforms Officials have stated that they have written to all the platforms concerned Officials further noted that some of the platforms’ servers are based in India

The Maharashtra State Cyber Department, under the office of the special inspector general of police, has registered an FIR against sellers and e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, AliExpress, TeeShopper and Etsy, for promoting T-shirts glorifying notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim. Officials have stated that they have written to all the platforms concerned, seeking details of the customers who purchased these T-shirts and plan to seize all sold merchandise to conduct a thorough investigation.